Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Reveal Squad With Surprise Omission; Check Who's In, Who's Out

The Netherlands have been drawn against France, Austria and Poland in Group D

Joshua Zirkzee has missed out on the Dutch squad
info_icon

Joshua Zirkzee was a surprise omission from Ronald Koeman's Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, as Frenkie de Jong made the selection. (More Football News)

A 30-man preliminary squad was confirmed on Thursday, with that pool to be whittled down to 26 for the tournament, which starts on June 14.

The Netherlands have been drawn against France, Austria and Poland in Group D, and Koeman somewhat surprisingly did not include in-form Bologna attacker Zirkzee, who has scored 12 goals this season, propelling his side towards Champions League qualification.

Koeman has preferred to go with the experienced Wout Weghorst, along with Memphis Depay and Brian Brobbey.

Germany manager, Julian Nagelsmann. - null
UEFA Euro 2024: Nagelsmann Names Germany's Provisional Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY Stats Perform

De Jong, though, did make the cut despite having not played for Barcelona in close to a month due to an ankle issue.

Ryan Gravenberch has earned a recall after a year away, and he is joined by Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

Micky van de Ven, who has impressed for Tottenham this season, has also been selected, as has wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, who has been in sensational form for Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, who sustained a serious injury in August, does not feature.

Georginio Wijnaldum, the former Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder who now plays in Saudi Arabia, has been included.

Former England women's team captain Mille Bright. - null
Euro 2025 Qualifiers: Millie Bright Recalled To England Squad

BY Stats Perform

Koeman will confirm his 26-man squad by the end of May.

Netherlands squad

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam); Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter); Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq); Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indore Civic Body Withdraws `Military-Like' Uniform Of Anti-Encroachment Squad After Controversy
  2. Jammu Records Season's Highest Temp At 40.2, Two Degrees Above Normal
  3. 'I Don't Trust Her...': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams CM Mamata Banerjee Over 'Outside Support' Remark
  4. Delhi Police Registers FIR In AAP MP Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case
  5. Dharwad’s Lok Sabha Elections & Muslim Voters
Entertainment News
  1. Pankaj Udhas Birth Anniversary Special: 'Chitti Aayi Hai' To 'Chupke Chupke', 10 Songs That Capture His Musical Genius
  2. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  3. Most Fashionable Actors From The World Of Television
  4. Nikhita Gandhi, Varun Jain's New Track 'Doriye' An Upbeat Youthful Romantic Number
  5. ‘Bridgerton 3’: Nicola Coughlan Garners A Huge Round Of Applause At Premiere Of Latest Season Of The Netflix Show – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Mclaren Not Ready To Challenge Red Bull... Yet: Lando Norris
  2. Fiorentina v Napoli, Serie A: Last-chance Saloon For Calzona's Side In European Race
  3. 'Sunil Chhetri Was Over The Moon' - Childhood Coach Shares Heart-Warming Story
  4. Italian Open Semifinal: Iga Swiatek Makes It Back-To-Back Finals With Coco Gauff Win
  5. Sports Highlights May 16, 2024: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag Advance To Thailand Open Quarters
World News
  1. WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs
  2. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  3. Google And Harvard Scientists Release Most Detailed Map Of Human Brain After A Decade Of Research
  4. Xi, Putin Hint At Political Settlement To End Ukraine War; Warn US Against Hindering Close China-Russia Ties
  5. Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup