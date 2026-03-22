Former Arsenal Midfielder Jorginho Blasts Singer Chappell Roan After Daughter Left In Tears

Jorginho of Brazil's Flamengo, left, celebrates with teammate Leo Pereira after scoring his side's second goal, from the penalty spot, during the Recopa Sudamericana second leg final soccer match against Argentina's Lanus in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Jorginho of Brazil's Flamengo, left, celebrates with teammate Leo Pereira after scoring his side's second goal, from the penalty spot, during the Recopa Sudamericana second leg final soccer match against Argentina's Lanus in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado