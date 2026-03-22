Former Arsenal Midfielder Jorginho Blasts Singer Chappell Roan After Daughter Left In Tears

Former Arsenal midfielder Jorginho accused Chappell Roan’s security of intimidating his 11‑year‑old daughter in Sao Paulo, sparking outrage in Brazil and calls to ban the singer from performing in Rio de Janeiro

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Jorginho social media comments on Chappell Roan security team daughter controversy
Jorginho of Brazil's Flamengo, left, celebrates with teammate Leo Pereira after scoring his side's second goal, from the penalty spot, during the Recopa Sudamericana second leg final soccer match against Argentina's Lanus in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jorginho alleged that Chappell Roan’s security confronted his wife and daughter aggressively at a hotel in Sao Paulo

  • The ex‑Arsenal star posted a lengthy statement on Instagram criticising Roan

  • Rio de Janeiro’s mayor said he intends to ban Roan from performing in the city

Former Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has publicly criticised American pop singer Chappell Roan, alleging that a member of her security team reduced his 11-year-old daughter to tears during an incident at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The former Italy international, who was born in Brazil, took to social media to reveal his family’s experience, which allegedly occurred during breakfast ahead of Roan’s headline performance at the Lollapalooza festival.

Jorginho’s Fiery Allegations Against Chappell Roan

Jorginho, who plays for Flamengo in Brazil after signing from Arsenal, published a lengthy Instagram post in both English and Portuguese, describing the situation as “very upsetting”.

The defensive midfielder claimed that his daughter – a fan of the singer – had prepared a sign for Roan’s show. Upon recognising Roan while they were seated at a nearby table, Jorginho’s daughter walked past the singer, smiled, and returned to her seat without speaking or asking for a photo.

Jorginho then accused a member of Roan’s security team of aggressively approaching his daughter’s and wife’s table.

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Jorginho social media comments on Chappell Roan security team daughter controversy
Screenshot of Jorginho's Instagram post on Chappell Roan. | Photo: Screenshot/Instagram
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“What happened next was completely disproportionate,” he wrote. “A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

“He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears,” the post continued. “My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

The 34-year-old player, who has previously played for clubs such as Chelsea and Napoli, added that his experience in professional football had taught him about boundaries with fans, but insisted that this particular incident crossed a line.

“I understand very well what respect and boundaries are. What happened there was not that. It was just a child admiring someone,” he wrote. “It’s sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans. At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this.”

“I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child.”

Jorginho ended his message with a direct appeal aimed at Roan: “WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

Jorginho’s wife, singer Catherine Harding, also shared the post on social media. The footballer also uploaded a photograph of the handmade sign his daughter had prepared for Roan’s performance.

Possible Rio Ban For Roan

Chappell Roan, who won a Grammy Award in 2025, has not responded to the allegations. However, the accusation from Jorginho – who remains beloved in Brazil despite playing internationally for Italy – has resulted in strong criticism of the American singer.

Rio de Janeiro’s mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, said that he intends to ban Roan from performing in the city. He added that Jorginho’s daughter would be invited as a guest of honour to the city’s Todo Mundo music festival in May.

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