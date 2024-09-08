Football

Jesse Marsch Says He Would Much Rather Coach Canada Than USA

Marsch got one over on his home nation, who he played for twice and was also an assistant coach, as Canada won 2-1 in Kansas City on Saturday

Canada-head-coach-Jesse-Marsch
Canada head coach Jesse Marsch
info_icon

Jesse Marsch is thrilled to be coaching Canada rather than the United States. (More Football News)

The friendly victory, which came courtesy of goals from Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David, marked Canada's first success on US soil since 1957.

While USA floundered at this year's Copa America, their 2026 World Cup co-hosts reached the semi-finals under Marsch's guidance, and the former Leeds United and RB Leipzig coach reiterated his happiness that he is in charge of Canada rather than the Stars and Stripes, who are in a state of flux following Gregg Berhalters' dismissal.

Marsch addresses the media - null
Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'

BY Stats Perform

"I'd much rather coach Canada than the U.S. right now," Marsch said.

"You can see the mentality that's been developed. You can see the way this team plays.

"You can see how much they love playing for the national team and they're willing to put their careers and lives and the way they play on the line to be the best they can be for each other and for the team.

"I wouldn't change coaching this team right now for anything in the world."

Berhalter's former assistant Mikey Varas took charge of USA on Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino is soon expected to take charge.

Luca de la Torre pulled one back for USA to set up a grandstand finish, but Canada held firm to seal a victory Marsch believed they were well worthy of.

"Of course I enjoyed it," said Marsch, whose team had 17 shots to USA's eight.

"I was certain that we would play well. I wasn't certain that we would win but I was certain we would play well."

