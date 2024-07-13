Football

Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'

Their opponents' players were involved in a post-match brawl with Colombia supporters following their semi-final defeat, after violence erupted near to where family members were located

Marsch addresses the media
Jesse Marsch feels Canada have been "treated like second-class citizens" as he took aim at Copa America officials, claiming "this tournament has not been professional". (More Football News)

The Canucks will bring their maiden campaign to a close when they face Uruguay in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

After the CONMEBOL announced they had opened an investigation into the incident, Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa insisted his players should receive an apology rather than be sanctioned.

Marsch believes the incident highlighted severe problems within the tournament, after a Canada player was subjected to racial abuse online following their Group A defeat by Argentina.

And while the Canada head coach empathised with his Uruguay counterpart, he feels there would have been a stronger punishment incurred had it involved his side. 

"For me, this tournament has not been professional," Marsch told reporters at his pre-match press conference. "There are too many gaps in the way.

"I watched what happened after the match, and certainly I don't know all the details, but certainly we wouldn't want anyone's families or any player's families to be put in harm's way.

"But I know if our team responded like this, that there would be heavy sanctions because of the treatment that we received in this tournament. We've been treated like second-class citizens."

Marsch also criticised the officiating after Alphonso Davies was forced off injured in their semi-final defeat by Argentina following a heavy challenge by Gonzalo Montiel, with the referee not even awarding a foul.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch - null
ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: 'Proud' Marsch Sets Sights On 2026 World Cup After Deep Run

BY Stats Perform

"You give me another opportunity to talk about how poor the refereeing was for the tackle on Alphonso," he added.

"If you were to turn it over and put that against the biggest player from the other team, specifically from South America in this tournament, the behaviour and the treatment for such a tackle in such a situation would be very different.

"So, we were lucky that we avoided any big injury with Alphonso, but we're not totally certain if he'll be available tomorrow. And one of the main jobs of a referee in any match is to protect the safety of players, and that was not doing his job."

