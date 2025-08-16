Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter-final Match

JFC take on Diamond Harbour FC in the quarter-final
JFC won't have Khalid Jamil in the dug-out
Live Streaming info and other details
Jamshedpur FC will take on Diamond Harbour FC in the quarter-final match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur for what promises to be an intense clash.
Jamshedpur FC, who will be without the departed Khalid Jamil, will have Steve Dias at the helm against Diamond Harbour FC, who finished as runners-up in Group B.
Diamond Harbour could possibly line-up the same XI whereas JFC could ring in some changes. Albino could come in the starting line-up whereas Ashutosh Mehta's experience might be called upon.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match be played?
The Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final game between Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC will be played on Sunday, 17 August 2025, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. It will kick-off at 4 PM IST.
Where will the Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match be telecast and live streamed?
The Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.