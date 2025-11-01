Inter Kashi Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: IKFC & JFC Meet In Dead Rubber With Aim To Finish On High

Inter Kashi Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play action from the Group B, AIFF Super 2025 fixture between two eliminated sides Inter Kashi FC and Jamshedpur FC from the GMC Bambolim Stadium. Stay tuned for the build-up, live scores and more

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
IKFC & JFC Meet In Dead Rubber With Aim To Finish On High
FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: The Gaurs beat Red Miners 3-0 in the 2024-25 final. Photo: AIFF
Good afternoon Indian football fanatics! Welcome to our live coverage of the Group B, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Inter Kashi FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in North of Goa. Both the clubs don't have much to play for in this game except for pride as they have already been eliminated from the competition with FC Goa going through to the semi-finals from this group. Despite being labelled as a "dead rubber", the match is expected to be fierce. Inter Kashi and Jamshedpur are winless in the Super Cup and both of them will be hoping to end their campaign on a high. Catch all the play-by-play action live from the GMC Bambolim and stay tuned with us for the build-up, recent form of the teams and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Kashi Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Match Details!

Fixture: Inter Kashi FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, Group B

Venue: GMC Bambolim Stadium, North Goa

Date: Saturday, November 01, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Official YouTube channel of Indian Football

Inter Kashi Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Good Afternoon!

Good afternoon and Welcome to the live coverage of the Group B AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Inter Kashi FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Bambolim Stadium. Stay tuned for the build-up, team sheets and scores as the match begins.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Rhinos Finish Strong; US Need 272 For Win|NEP 271/10 (49.5)

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: BlackCaps Stutter In Pursuit Of 223-Run Target | NZ 191/7 (36.3)

  3. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

  4. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  3. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  4. At Least 2,790 Indians Returned From US After Living Illegally, Says Government

  5. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

  3. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  4. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start