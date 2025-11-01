Inter Kashi Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: IKFC & JFC Meet In Dead Rubber With Aim To Finish On High
Inter Kashi Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play action from the Group B, AIFF Super 2025 fixture between two eliminated sides Inter Kashi FC and Jamshedpur FC from the GMC Bambolim Stadium. Stay tuned for the build-up, live scores and more
Good afternoon Indian football fanatics! Welcome to our live coverage of the Group B, AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between Inter Kashi FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in North of Goa. Both the clubs don't have much to play for in this game except for pride as they have already been eliminated from the competition with FC Goa going through to the semi-finals from this group. Despite being labelled as a "dead rubber", the match is expected to be fierce. Inter Kashi and Jamshedpur are winless in the Super Cup and both of them will be hoping to end their campaign on a high. Catch all the play-by-play action live from the GMC Bambolim and stay tuned with us for the build-up, recent form of the teams and more.
LIVE UPDATES
Inter Kashi Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Match Details!
Fixture: Inter Kashi FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, Group B
Venue: GMC Bambolim Stadium, North Goa
Date: Saturday, November 01, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Official YouTube channel of Indian Football
