'It's Hard To Say What Will Happen' - Kevin De Bruyne Yet To Have Talks Over Man City Future

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Kevin De Bruyne confirmed he was likely to stay at Manchester City for the upcoming season but said "it's hard to say what will happen" after that. (More Football News)

De Bruyne has one year left on his current contract but has been the subject of interest Saudi Pro League clubs in recent months.

The Belgian has enjoyed a glittering nine-year spell at City since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, five EFL Cups, two FA Cups and the Club World Cup.

De Bruyne is currently away at Euro 2024 with Belgium preparing for their last-16 tie with France on Monday, and said he aims to get his future sorted once the tournament is over.

"I've read a lot of headlines, but I haven't spoken to anyone," De Bruyne told HLN, via The Athletic.

FILE - Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Belgium in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday March 28, 2023. - (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Kevin De Bruyne Opens Up On Saudi's Move After Man City Contract: 'Twilight Of My Career'

BY Associated Press

"I hope I can last a few more years. Everyone knows I'm under contract at City for another year. And that I haven't talked to anyone yet. I assume there will be talks with City in the next few months.

"If not, I will have to look for something else. But it's hard to say what will happen. My summer will be very quiet. I will enjoy my holidays. And then I will return to City."

De Bruyne had to make do with a more limited role as City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title, with a five-month injury lay-off restricting him to just 26 appearances in all competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates his goal for Belgium. - null
Belgium 2-0 Montenegro: Kevin De Bruyne Scores On Landmark 100th Cap

BY Stats Perform

He still managed six goals and 18 assists in his reduced role as he remains a key part of Pep Guardiola's side, but the midfielder admitted a lucrative contract offer could sway his thinking further down the line.

"Look, I have more than enough money. I know that well enough," De Bruyne added. "If a silly amount is offered later, then that's not for me.

"That's for all my family, my friends, my children, my great-grandchildren, my children's neighbours."

