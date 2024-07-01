'It's Hard To Say What Will Happen' - Kevin De Bruyne Yet To Have Talks Over Man City Future

Kevin De Bruyne confirmed he was likely to stay at Manchester City for the upcoming season but said "it's hard to say what will happen" after that. (More Football News)
De Bruyne has one year left on his current contract but has been the subject of interest Saudi Pro League clubs in recent months.
The Belgian has enjoyed a glittering nine-year spell at City since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, five EFL Cups, two FA Cups and the Club World Cup.
De Bruyne is currently away at Euro 2024 with Belgium preparing for their last-16 tie with France on Monday, and said he aims to get his future sorted once the tournament is over.
"I've read a lot of headlines, but I haven't spoken to anyone," De Bruyne told HLN, via The Athletic.
"I hope I can last a few more years. Everyone knows I'm under contract at City for another year. And that I haven't talked to anyone yet. I assume there will be talks with City in the next few months.
"If not, I will have to look for something else. But it's hard to say what will happen. My summer will be very quiet. I will enjoy my holidays. And then I will return to City."
De Bruyne had to make do with a more limited role as City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title, with a five-month injury lay-off restricting him to just 26 appearances in all competitions.
He still managed six goals and 18 assists in his reduced role as he remains a key part of Pep Guardiola's side, but the midfielder admitted a lucrative contract offer could sway his thinking further down the line.
"Look, I have more than enough money. I know that well enough," De Bruyne added. "If a silly amount is offered later, then that's not for me.
"That's for all my family, my friends, my children, my great-grandchildren, my children's neighbours."