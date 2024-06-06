Football

Belgium 2-0 Montenegro: Kevin De Bruyne Scores On Landmark 100th Cap

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was handed a start in hosts Belgium's penultimate warm-up game ahead of Euro 2024 and found the net from distance just before half-time

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates his goal for Belgium.
info_icon

Kevin De Bruyne marked his 100th appearance for Belgium with a goal in Wednesday's 2-0 friendly victory over Montenegro at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. (More Football News)

The Manchester City midfielder was handed a start in the hosts' penultimate warm-up game ahead of Euro 2024 and found the net from distance just before half-time.

Verbruggen is delighted to be named as the Netherlands' first-choice goalkeeper - null
Euro 2024: Bart Verbruggen To Be Netherlands' Number One At European Championship, Confirms Manager Ronald Koeman

BY Stats Perform

Matija Sarkic's weak backpass landed at the feet of De Bruyne and he made no mistake guiding it into the empty net from more than 30 yards out.

Milos Brnovic's second yellow card late on dented Montenegro's hopes of snatching a draw, before Leandro Trossard sealed the victory for Belgium from the penalty spot in added time after fellow substitute Jeremy Doku was felled in the box.

Data Debrief: Profligate Belgium extend unbeaten streak

Belgium were expected to ease to victory, even without record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku included in their squad, but it did not quite turn out that way.

Domenico Tedesco's men registered an expected goals (xG) return of 2.81, compared to 0.62 for their opponents, although their dominance did not truly show in the scoreline.

The Red Devils will know they will need to be more ruthless come their Euro 2024 opener against Slovakia in 12 days' time, yet ultimately they are now unbeaten in 14 matches.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karni Sena Chief Murder: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Designated Terrorist Goldy Brar And 11 Others
  2. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  3. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  4. INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi
  5. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
Entertainment News
  1. Wendell Pierce Says White Owner Denied His Application To Rent New York Apartment: Bigots Are Real
  2. Taraji P Henson To Host BET Awards 2024 For Third Time
  3. Jackie and Ayesha Shroff Celebrate Their 47th Wedding Anniversary
  4. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures
  5. Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles
Sports News
  1. French Open: Zverev Battles Past De Minaur To Set Up Ruud Clash In Last Four
  2. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: AUS Bat First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  3. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: UGA Bowlers Have PNG Tottering
  4. Australia Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AUS Bat First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  5. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda Toss Update, T20 World Cup: PNG Bat First In Guyana - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  2. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
  3. Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!
  4. Meet The Joro Spider: Harmless Giants Spotted In Maryland, Set To Invade New Jersey And New York
  5. UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meeting After Poll Results; Stalin Meets Naidu At Delhi Airport | Highlights, June 5