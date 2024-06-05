Football

Kevin De Bruyne Opens Up On Saudi's Move After Man City Contract: 'Twilight Of My Career'

Saudi officials have said they want to focus on signing more young players at the peak of their careers, but an exception would surely be made for a generational talent like De Bruyne

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
info_icon

Kevin De Bruyne is talking with his family about possibly moving to Saudi Arabia as a free agent next year, the Manchester City playmaker said Tuesday.  (More Football News)

The Belgium star will have just turned 34 and completed 10 seasons at the English Premier League champion when his contract expires next June.

“You're talking about incredible sums of money during what might well be the twilight of my career,” De Bruyne told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws when asked if he would consider moving to a Saudi club.

“We are increasingly having such conversations as a family,” he said, noting that his 8-year-old son “only knows England. He is also asking how long I will play for City.”

Saudi league clubs backed by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund have spent hundreds of millions of dollars paying salaries and transfer fees to lure top players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved nearly 18 months ago.

Karim Benzema and Neymar later followed, though Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé resisted their offers last year.

Saudi officials have said they want to focus on signing more young players at the peak of their careers, but an exception would surely be made for a generational talent like De Bruyne.

His visionary passing, reading of the game and shooting has helped Man City win six Premier League titles in his nine years there so far.

English Premier League: Manchester City Launch Unprecedented Legal Battle Against PL Hierarchy - Report

BY Stats Perform

“At my age you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne said about his future.

He also could attract offers to start playing in Major League Soccer one year ahead of the United States co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

De Bruyne never won a tournament title with Belgium despite being part of its so-called golden generation over the past decade.

He spoke to the Belgian news outlet while in the Belgium camp ahead of the European Championship that starts June 14 in Germany.

The Red Devils play in a group with Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine.

