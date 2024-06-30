Football

Euro 2024: Luciano Spalletti Shoulders Blame For Italy's Exit, Says Rushed Prep A Factor

Defending champions Italy crashed out in the Euro 2024 last 16, with Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas scoring as Switzerland claimed a deserved 2-0 victory in Berlin

Luciano Spalletti cut a frustrated figure throughout Italy's loss.
info_icon

Luciano Spalletti has taken responsibility for Italy's Euro 2024 exit, though the Azzurri boss feels his limited time to prepare the team contributed to their poor displays. (More Football News)

The defending champions crashed out in the last 16 on Saturday, with Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas scoring as Switzerland claimed a deserved 2-0 victory in Berlin.

Following the Azzurri's defeat, the reigning champions have been eliminated in the round of 16 at three successive editions of the tournament, with Spain going out to Italy in 2016 and Portugal doing so versus Belgium at Euro 2020.

Switzerland's Ruben Vargas was influential as they beat Italy at Euro 2024. - null
Euro 2024 Data Dive: Italy Knocked Out; Germany Keep Marching On

BY Stats Perform

The loss was Italy's first in a knockout game at the Euros since the 2012 final versus Spain (90 minutes only), ending a run of six such matches unbeaten (three wins, three draws).

Spalletti only became Italy coach last September after Roberto Mancini quit to take the Saudi Arabia job, and he used Saturday's post-match press conference to remind reporters of his late appointment.

"I have to say this, even if it may seem like I'm looking for alibis. Before this competition the other coaches had 20 or 30 games," he said.

"I had 10 and I already had a gun pointed at me, saying that I had to win. 

"Then we had several injured players that I was counting on, and today we saw that in terms of the intensity we were inferior. Switzerland qualified in a fair way."

info_icon

Spalletti was then asked whether he was likely to stay on as Italy coach in the aftermath of their worst Euros performance since 2004's group-stage exit.

The former Napoli boss has no intention of stepping down but admits things must change for the team, responding: "It's a natural question, don't feel guilty for asking me.

"It changes nothing for me in the sense that I take responsibility for what happened. 

"I picked the players. I am not happy with the performance we produced or the performance against Spain.

"I am partially happy with the other two matches we played. This time I rested them up and changed the team. 

"After the previous game, I blamed it on myself, regardless of team selection, for not making too many changes."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 8 Injured Including 6 Police Personnel After Mob Attacked Anti-Encroachment Drive In Kathua
  2. Breaking News LIVE: India Wins T20 World Cup; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall Over Next 5 Days
  3. Love And Syllabus
  4. Delhi Rain Fury: Death Toll Rises To 11 As IMD Predicts More Downpour
  5. Explicit Videos Case: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 8
Entertainment News
  1. Cinema Redefined: A South Asian Queer Pamphlet
  2. Read/See Between The Lines
  3. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  4. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  5. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Germany Coach Julian Nagelsmann Believes Hosts Will Not Feel Added Pressure
  2. Sports News Today LIVE: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Retire From T20Is Post WC Success; Max Verstappen Starts On Pole At Austrian Grand Prix
  3. IND Vs RSA Final, T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav's Spectacular Catch In Final Over - Watch
  4. Euro 2024: Group Stage Results Won't Matter If England Get It Right, Says Southgate
  5. Euro 2024: Luciano Spalletti Shoulders Blame For Italy's Exit, Says Rushed Prep A Factor
World News
  1. US, Europe Warn Lebanon's Hezbollah To Ease Strikes On Israel And Back Off From Wider Mideast War
  2. Taliban Terms Afghan Women Rights Issue As Country’s ‘Internal’ Matter
  3. US, Europe Warn Hezbollah To Ease Strikes On Israel Amid Risk Of Mid-East War Being A 'Catastrophe' For Lebanon
  4. ‘Violation Of Islamic Laws’: Pakistan Chief Justice Condemns Killing Women In The Name Of Honour
  5. Iraq: Years After IS' Defeat, UNESCO Finds 5 Bombs Hidden In Al-Nouri Mosque's Walls In Mosul
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News June 29 Highlights: Delhi Rains, Iran Election, NEET-UG 2024 & More
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion