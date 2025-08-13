Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Conference League Qualifying Match

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK Live Streaming: Check the preview, timing, live streaming information for this UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Qualifying Third Round Second Leg Match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK Live Streaming
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK Live Streaming Photo: X/Istanbul Basaksehir
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Istanbul Basaksehir are up against Viking FK in the return leg of their UEFA Conference League 2025-26 qualifying third round tie

  • Basaksehir recorded a dominant 3-1 win in the first leg

  • Check out the live streaming details of the match here

Istanbul Basaksehir welcome Viking FK in the return leg of their UEFA Conference League 2025-26 qualifying third round tie at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul in Turkiye on Wednesday (August 13, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking football match.

Basaksehir recorded a dominant 3-1 win in the first leg with second-half strikes from Deniz Turuc, Christopher Operi, and Davie Selke after conceding a second-minute goal, scored by Sander Svendsen.

The Grey Owls, the colloquial calling for the Turkish side, made their European debut in the 2015-16 season, but lost both their Europa League qualifying third-round matches to Dutch side AZ and bowed out 1-4 on aggregate. Last season, they finished 26th in the 36-team Conference League final table.

Viking are competing in the continental tournament after missing the previous two seasons. In the 2022-23 campaign, the Norwegian side reached the qualifying play-off round for the Europa Conference League, but lost to FCSB of Romania (3-4 on aggregate).

The winners of the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK tie will take on either Universitatea Craiova (Romania) or Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) in the 'Main Path' play-off round.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK Live Streaming

When is the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK UEFA Conference League 2025-26 qualifying third round second leg match?

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK match takes place on August 13, with the kick off scheduled for 9:30pm IST.

Where to watch the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK UEFA Conference League 2025-26 qualifying third round second leg match?

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK will be streamed on Tabii in India, Norway and Turkiye. Fans in Turkiye can also watch the match on Digiturk and TRT 1.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son