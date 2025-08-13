Istanbul Basaksehir are up against Viking FK in the return leg of their UEFA Conference League 2025-26 qualifying third round tie
Basaksehir recorded a dominant 3-1 win in the first leg
Istanbul Basaksehir welcome Viking FK in the return leg of their UEFA Conference League 2025-26 qualifying third round tie at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul in Turkiye on Wednesday (August 13, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking football match.
Basaksehir recorded a dominant 3-1 win in the first leg with second-half strikes from Deniz Turuc, Christopher Operi, and Davie Selke after conceding a second-minute goal, scored by Sander Svendsen.
The Grey Owls, the colloquial calling for the Turkish side, made their European debut in the 2015-16 season, but lost both their Europa League qualifying third-round matches to Dutch side AZ and bowed out 1-4 on aggregate. Last season, they finished 26th in the 36-team Conference League final table.
Viking are competing in the continental tournament after missing the previous two seasons. In the 2022-23 campaign, the Norwegian side reached the qualifying play-off round for the Europa Conference League, but lost to FCSB of Romania (3-4 on aggregate).
The winners of the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK tie will take on either Universitatea Craiova (Romania) or Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) in the 'Main Path' play-off round.
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK Live Streaming
When is the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK UEFA Conference League 2025-26 qualifying third round second leg match?
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK match takes place on August 13, with the kick off scheduled for 9:30pm IST.
Where to watch the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK UEFA Conference League 2025-26 qualifying third round second leg match?
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking FK will be streamed on Tabii in India, Norway and Turkiye. Fans in Turkiye can also watch the match on Digiturk and TRT 1.