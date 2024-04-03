Football

ISL 2023-24: Diego Mauricio's Twin Strike Helps Odisha Beat Punjab 3-1

Odisha FC, who remained unbeaten at home, moved to second in the table, while Punjab FC remained on eighth, still in contention for the final playoff spot

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40OdishaaFC
Diego Mauricio (34th, 68th) scored twice for the hosts Photo: X/@OdishaaFC
info_icon

Odisha FC scored twice in the second half to overcome a fighting Punjab FC 3-1 in an Indian Super League match in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Diego Mauricio (34th, 68th) scored twice for the hosts, while Isak Ralte (61st) scored the third goal.

Madih Talal (38th) scored the only goal for the away side.

Mumbai City FC swept aside the challenge by Hyderabad FC pretty convincingly. - X/@MumbaiCityFC
ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Inch Closer To League Shield With Win Over Hyderabad FC

BY PTI

Odisha FC, who remained unbeaten at home, moved to second in the table, while Punjab FC remained on eighth, still in contention for the final playoff spot.

Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after winning the Indian Super League 2023-24 match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata on Sunday (March 31). - X/Chennaiyin FC
ISL: Chennaiyin FC End Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Eight Match Undefeated Streak

BY PTI

Advertisement

Odisha took the lead with Diego Mauricio leaping ahead of Dimitrios Chatziiasias from a Jerry Lalrinzuala cross and planting a header past the diving goalkeeper.

Punjab were not behind for long as they found the equalizer just four minutes later.

Pep Guardiola acknowledged Liverpool are Premier League title favourites - John Walton/PA
How English Premier League Title Race Is Shaping Up – Key Questions Answered

BY Stats Perform

Left back Mohammed Salah pounced on a loose ball from Ahmed Jahouh and found Madih Talal. The Frenchman drove ahead and hit a perfect shot which found the bottom corner for his fifth goal of the season.

Punjab Coach Staikos Vergetis received a yellow card for dissent with the match officials just before halftime, which will see him suspended for the next match against Mohun Bagan.

Advertisement

The home side controlled the next phase of the match, increasing the tempo and testing the Punjab side.

Old Trafford - X/@ManUtd
Man United-Backed Five-A-Side Football Tournament In 6 Indian Cities; Check Venues

BY PTI

Odisha took the lead after a couple of quick passes in the right wing found Amey Ranawade whose cut back was expertly finished by Isak Ralte.

Odisha was awarded a penalty in the 67th minute. Suresh Meitei kicked Mourtada Fall inside the box and the resultant penalty was converted by Mauricio who had to take it twice after the first attempt was chalked off for a penalty box infringement by an Odisha player.

With a two-goal lead, Odisha put in a professional display passing the ball around and not allowing Punjab any chance to come back into the game.

Punjab FC will next face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their penultimate match in Delhi on April 6.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 16 Preview
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After ED Doesn't Oppose It
  3. Google To Delete Billions Of Browser Records In Settlement Over Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit
  4. Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
  5. ‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Domestically
  6. IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Clash, GT-DC's Ahmedabad Game Rescheduled; Check New Dates
  7. Loved Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Crew’? Check Out Top 5 Characters From Her Filmography
  8. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh