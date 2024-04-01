Football

Man United-Backed Five-A-Side Football Tournament In 6 Indian Cities; Check Venues

Footballers will earn themselves a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Manchester, England, for an all-expenses paid trip and play at United's home ground in Old Trafford, a press release said on Monday.

Old Trafford Photo: X/@ManUtd
The second edition of 'Road to Old Trafford', a five-a-side football competition, supported by English football giant Manchester United, will be held across India, with the Chennai leg to be held on April 6. (More Football News)

Footballers will earn themselves a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Manchester, England, for an all-expenses paid trip and play at United's home ground in Old Trafford, a press release said in Chennai on Monday.

The grand finale of the event will also happen at the 'Theatre of Dreams' (United's Old Trafford home ground) on May 31.

The second edition has a bigger format, with the initial round happening in six cities - Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi, the release said.

The city leg winners will face off in the national finale, also being played in Chennai on Sunday (April 7).

The previous edition of the tournament (in 2023) was won by Mumbai-based Kalina Rangers, also the champion of the competition's India leg.

'Road to Old Trafford' initiative by Apollo Tyres is supported by Manchester United.

