Football

How English Premier League Title Race Is Shaping Up – Key Questions Answered

Liverpool moved into pole position in English Premier League 2023-24 as they bid to give Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off by coming from a goal behind to beat Brighton 2-1

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
John%20Walton%2FPA
Pep Guardiola acknowledged Liverpool are Premier League title favourites Photo: John Walton/PA
info_icon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted the Premier League title race is “not in our hands” after a goalless draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

With just nine games left in the season, City sit one point behind Arsenal and three adrift of leaders Liverpool, who Guardiola conferred as favourites to end his side’s streak of three successive titles.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the title race is shaping up.

What Happened Over The Weekend?

info_icon

Liverpool moved into pole position as they bid to give Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off by coming from a goal behind to beat Brighton 2-1.

Advertisement

The Merseysiders were boosted a few hours later by a bore draw at the Etihad Stadium. Arsenal were at the summit prior to the latest round of fixtures but would have been the happier of the two teams after nullifying City’s attackers.

Guardiola said afterwards: “Always who is first is favourite. The second favourite is Arsenal and we are third.”

Was Guardiola Correct?

info_icon

Maybe, although that was far from him waving the white flag in their attempt at a historic fourth league title in a row – Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have also had a hat-trick of successive crowns but no team has yet done a quadruple.

Advertisement

City will likely have to be close to perfect if they are to pip Liverpool and Arsenal but they have a history of being strong finishers.

At the same stage last season, City were five points adrift of Arsenal but managed to reel them in then overtake them.

Are there any differences between then and now?

Photo: Paul Ellis
info_icon

Last season, City still had Arsenal to play and triumphed 4-1 at home before the Gunners fell away at the business end.

This time, City can win all nine remaining fixtures and still lose out because they have already played Liverpool and Arsenal twice.

Liverpool have been the biggest thorn in City’s side in the Guardiola era, relegating them to second spot in 2019-20, remarkably their only slip-up in six seasons

So All Liverpool Have To Do Is Win Their Remaining Games?

info_icon

It would be a major surprise if it turned out simple as that – and that is not a slur on Liverpool’s ability to hold their nerve as they have proved their mettle time and again under Klopp.

But the pressure will continue to build and there are a few tricky fixtures, including visits to north-west rivals Manchester United on Sunday and Everton on April 24.

Advertisement

City next face Villa – the last side to beat them – on Wednesday while both Guardiola’s team and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal still have to go to Tottenham between now and the end of the campaign.

All three teams are still in the hunt for European crowns, too – City and Arsenal in the Champions League and Liverpool in the Europa League – and this may be a distracting factor as well.

So There Are Still Plenty Of Twists And Turns To Come, Then?

info_icon

In all likelihood, yes.

Liverpool have the edge but they have never had the threat of City breathing down their necks – the Reds were out of sight in 2020 when the crunch time came.

Advertisement

City have proved they enjoy being the hunters, even if they have not been firing on all cylinders recently, and Guardiola will surely not want Klopp to have the last laugh in their rivalry.

Arsenal cannot be discounted either and look a better team than the one that subsided last season, as evidenced by Sunday’s stalemate after a thrashing by City 12 months ago.

In short, a dramatic finale looms.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 16 Preview
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After ED Doesn't Oppose It
  3. Google To Delete Billions Of Browser Records In Settlement Over Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit
  4. Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
  5. ‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Domestically
  6. IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Clash, GT-DC's Ahmedabad Game Rescheduled; Check New Dates
  7. Loved Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Crew’? Check Out Top 5 Characters From Her Filmography
  8. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh