Football

Ipswich Town Vs Leicester City, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, H2H, Match Prediction

The last time the East Midlands outfit travelled away from home in the Premier League, they found themselves 2-0 down to Southampton at half-time but delivered a miraculous second-half performance to win 3-2. For Cooper, such changing fortunes are to be expected

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Steve-Cooper
Steve Cooper is pragmatic about his side's form
info_icon

Leicester City were rolled over in a 5-2 defeat to a Manchester United side in transition during midweek in the EFL Cup, but Steve Cooper believes it’s all par for the course for his side. (More Sports News)

It came off the back of a disappointing 3-1 derby defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. While it was a heavily rotated squad that lined up in Manchester, such a resounding defeat cannot help confidence ahead of their fixture against fellow promoted side, Ipswich Town.

But Cooper can look back on previous form and feel some comfort in his side’s ability to come back, particularly against those teams familiar with the Championship.

The last time the East Midlands outfit travelled away from home in the Premier League, they found themselves 2-0 down to Southampton at half-time but delivered a miraculous second-half performance to win 3-2. For Cooper, such changing fortunes are to be expected.

“The Forest and Southampton game, they are probably great examples of what will come in future this season,” he said following the defeat to Forest.

“We will have games where we get really good results and the world feels like a brilliant place and we’ll get the opposite like we had at Forest.”

“That’s the nature of the league that we’re playing in and where we’re at. What we’ve got to do is make sure that we stay on task and stay on track, which we are doing. We never want to accept defeat too easily, but make sure that it doesn’t deter us from the journey that we’re on.”

“That journey will be full of ups and downs, there’s no doubt about that.”

Leicester currently sit fifteenth on nine points, ahead of Ipswich, who are without a win so far this season and currently languishing in the relegation zone on four points.

But Cooper will hope the “ups” return soon as failing to register a result against fellow potential relegation candidates could prove costly further down the line.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ipswich Town – Liam Delap

Delap has scored 56% of Ipswich’s Premier League goals this season (5/9) – only Chris Wood has netted a higher share of his team’s goals so far this term (64% for Nottingham Forest).

He is Ipswich’s biggest threat having taken more shots (13) and shots on target (eight) than any other player in the squad.

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

The Foxes veteran is in a rich vein of form. He’s scored in his last two games, and aged 37 years and 296 days on the day of this game would be the oldest player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances with a goal here.

He is Leicester’s top scorer this season with four goals in nine Premier League games. It is one more than he managed in 37 appearances in his last top-flight campaign of 2022-23.

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

Both times the newly-promoted sides faced each other in the Championship last season, the outcome was a 1-1 draw.

Ipswich have won all three of their previous Premier League home games against Leicester – 4-1 in January 1995, 2-0 in January 2001 and 2-0 in December 2001.

However, in the last nine meetings between the two sides, Leicester have lost just one (W5 D3).

A comeback could be on the cards if the Foxes are to win at the weekend. In their last Premier League away game, Leicester City came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against fellow promoted opposition, Southampton.

It ended a run of 11 top-flight away games without a win for the Foxes, last winning consecutive such matches in November 2022 (a run of three).

Ipswich have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Brentford (11) dropping more. Indeed, the Tractor Boys let a two-goal lead slip to lose 4-3 in their last match.

But a win is overdue for the hosts, who remain winless in their nine league games so far this season – in their league history, only in 2009-10 (first 14) and 2018-19 (first 11) have they had a longer winless run from the start of a campaign.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Ipswich Town – 42.8%

Leicester City – 32.1%

Draw – 25.1%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: Will Andre Russell Leave Kolkata Knight Riders?
  2. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 1st Unofficial Test: Doggett Bags Six As Australia Bowl India Out For 107 In Mackay
  3. WPL 2025: UP Warriorz Trade Danni Wyatt-Hodge To Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  4. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh Cling To Last Wicket At 159/9, Battling To Stay Strong In The Game
  5. India-A Vs Australia-A Toss Update, 1st Unofficial Test: AUS-A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Newcastle Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Howe Hopes Victory Lifts Spirits After Securing Spot In Cup QFs
  2. Extremadura 0-4 Girona, Copa Del Rey: Bojan Miovski's Brace Helps Injury-hit Visitors Into Next Round
  3. Ipswich Town Vs Leicester City, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, H2H, Match Prediction
  4. Juventus 2-2 Parma, Serie A: Timothy Weah Rescues Point As Hosts Suffer Setback In Title Race
  5. Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Guardiola Laments Injury Issues For EFL Cup Loss
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Weather: Diwali Eve Records Second Hottest Day This October; Air Quality 'Very Poor'
  2. Flight Bomb Threats: Man Behind E-Mails Operates From Delhi; New Rules Focus On Social Media, Geopolitics
  3. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  4. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  5. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  2. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  3. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know