Ipswich 2-2 Villa, EPL: 'So Many Positives To Take' From Draw, Reckons Mckenna

Kieran McKenna believes Ipswich Town can take "so many positives" from their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. (More Football News)
The Tractor Boys, who are back in the Premier League after 22 years away, extended their unbeaten league streak to four matches, after Liam Delap's strike secured a share of the spoils at Portman Road.
Delap had given Ipswich an eighth-minute lead, but goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins saw Villa turn the match on its head just after the half-hour mark.
Nevertheless, the hosts dug deep with Delap levelling in the 72nd minute to secure their fourth successive draw, which moves them out of the relegation zone to 15th place.
And McKenna was thrilled with the character his players demonstrated.
"I think we created the better chances in the game, but when you come back from 2-1 down, a point is a good result," he said. "The team, at 2-1 down, never dropped their heads, and we were always competitive in the game.
"I thought the game had a really good flow to it with two good sides. To be competing with a team who have been together for three years with a top manager, I think there are so many positives to take for us.
"Four games unbeaten doesn't come easily in the Premier League. It is a fantastic first step, and we still feel there is a lot of improvement to come."
Villa missed the chance to move level on points with leaders Liverpool and, though disappointed with the result, Unai Emery acknowledged it was an accurate reflection on the balance of play.
"We controlled the first half better than the second half," he said. "We started the first half very well; we came back, and we controlled the game really well. But in the second half, they were pushing.
"We had our chances, but we conceded more than normal, and we didn't control things like we did in the first half. I am not happy with the point, but I have to accept it because I think it is fair."
"They always put a lot of pressure on us, and we couldn't really implement our game plan," Watkins added. "We didn't get it right in the final third. We could have been more ruthless - myself included.
"They kept putting pressure on us. They're here at home; they made runs in behind and we grinded the result out in the end."