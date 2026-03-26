India Vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Colts In Action Today?

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Know all about the IND vs PAK U20 football match, including preview, when and where to watch live on TV and online, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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India vs Pakistan live streaming SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B preview
India players in training with head coach Mahesh Gawli ahead of their SAFF U20 Championship match against Pakistan on March 26, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B match on Thursday

  • This is India’s opening match, and a must-win game for Pakistan after their 2-0 loss to Bangladesh

  • Find out when and where to watch the India vs Pakistan U20 football match live

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a vital Group B fixture in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Thursday. For the Blue Colts, this is a chance to get their competition underway on a winning note, while Pakistan face a do-or-die clash after their opening-day loss to Bangladesh.

The Green Shirts lost 2-0 to Bangladesh in the opening Group B fixture on March 24, with USA-born Ronan Sullivan scoring both goals. With only two matches in the group for each team, a second consecutive loss will end Pakistan’s campaign prematurely.

India, despite their dominance in age-group football against Pakistan and their pedigree as four-time winners of the SAFF U20 Championship, must guard against complacency. A loss will put the Blue Colts in a tricky situation ahead of their second and final group-stage game against Bangladesh on Saturday.

“India versus Pakistan is always a big match, but for us, we are treating it like any other game. Every match is important for us. So the focus is on starting the tournament well and making a positive beginning,” India U20 coach Mahesh Gawli said. “At the same time, we need to be cautious and play with composure and discipline.”

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India vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 being played?

A

The India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will be played on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 4:15 PM IST. The game will be hosted at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 live online?

A

The India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 live on TV?

A

The India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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