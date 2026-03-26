India Vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Colts In Action Today?

Summary of this article
India face Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B match on Thursday
This is India’s opening match, and a must-win game for Pakistan after their 2-0 loss to Bangladesh
Find out when and where to watch the India vs Pakistan U20 football match live
India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a vital Group B fixture in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Thursday. For the Blue Colts, this is a chance to get their competition underway on a winning note, while Pakistan face a do-or-die clash after their opening-day loss to Bangladesh.
The Green Shirts lost 2-0 to Bangladesh in the opening Group B fixture on March 24, with USA-born Ronan Sullivan scoring both goals. With only two matches in the group for each team, a second consecutive loss will end Pakistan’s campaign prematurely.
India, despite their dominance in age-group football against Pakistan and their pedigree as four-time winners of the SAFF U20 Championship, must guard against complacency. A loss will put the Blue Colts in a tricky situation ahead of their second and final group-stage game against Bangladesh on Saturday.
“India versus Pakistan is always a big match, but for us, we are treating it like any other game. Every match is important for us. So the focus is on starting the tournament well and making a positive beginning,” India U20 coach Mahesh Gawli said. “At the same time, we need to be cautious and play with composure and discipline.”
India vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 being played?
The India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will be played on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 4:15 PM IST. The game will be hosted at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.
Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 live online?
The India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.
Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 live on TV?
The India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.