SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Guide: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
SAFF U20 Championship 2026 starts to be played in Male, Maldives, from March 23-April 3
Seven teams, including defending champions India, taking part in the tournament
Find out when and where to watch the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 live
The SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will take place in the Maldivian capital of Male from Monday, marking the eighth edition of the South Asian men’s U20 football tournament. Along with hosts Maldives, six teams from the SAFF sub-confederation will participate in the event.
Defending champions India are one of the favourites for the tournament, having won it a record four times. The Blue Colts, who appointed Mahesh Gawli as head coach, have been drawn in the same group as arch-rivals Pakistan, which means that fans can look forward to an exciting India vs Pakistan clash in age-group football.
Bangladesh, who won the 2024 title, and Nepal – winners of the 2016 and 2017 editions – are also among the title contenders. Bangladesh’s squad contains the American-born Sullivan brothers – Quinn and Cavan – who play for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Philadelphia Union. Pakistan have Wrexham youngster Umar Nawaz in their squad.
SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Teams
The seven teams taking part in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 have been divided into two groups.
Group A: Maldives (host), Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka
Group B: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan
SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Squads
India: To be announced.
Bangladesh: Md Ismail Hossain Mahin (GK), Chandon Roy, S. P. Rafiz (GK), Samuel Raksam, Md Nahidul Islam (GK), Md Kamal Merdha, Md Yousuf Ali, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Md Abdul Riyad Fahim, Ibrahim Hasib Nawaz, Ashikur Rahman, Md Mursed Ali, Declan Sullivan, Sree Sumon Soren, Sani Das, Md Manik, Ihsan Habib Riduan, Md Rifat Kazi, Sheikh Sangram, Ronan Sullivan, Md Mithu Chowdhury, Md Joy Ahamed, Moltagim Alam Hemel.
Pakistan: Zulqurnain (GK), Adil Ali Khan (GK), Kashif (GK), Ghulam Abbas (GK), Umar Javed, Zarib Haider, Majid Ali, Waseem Abdul Rasheed, Ubaid Ullah, Abdul Khaliq, Abdur Rehman, Aabis Raza, Sheraz Khalid, Ali Zafar, Zain Imran, Shahab Ahmed, Khubaib, Owais Ilyas, Junaid, Mansoor Khan, Najeeb Ullah, Abdul Samad, Sajjad Hussain, Abdullah, Faham, Umar Nawaz.
Maldives: Xahran Hassan Ziyad (GK), Mohamed Laamih Imthiyaz, Mohamed Joodh Ismail, Alhaan Faisal Ameen, Mohamed Naisam Nadheem, Ahmed Akmal Nizam, Nashiu Ahmed Shiham, Ahzam Rasheed, Mohamed Ilan Imran, Ethan Ibrahim Zaki, Nassah Ibrahim Nasir, Anoof Abdulla, Ahmed Mikyal Mueen, Eydhan Ahmed Moosa, Ali Haizoom Hassan, Ahmed Afnan Ali, Mohamed Shamhaan, Shaiman Rashaad (GK), Aidh Mohamed Jaweez, Hassan Gais Mohamed, Ahmed Hamees Areef, Mohamed Maail Moosa (GK), Yoosuf Ayaan Amir.
Nepal: Alik Shrestha, Anubhab Puri, Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar, Bijaya Uranw, Bigyan Khadka, Binayak Tharu, Dharbendra Kunwar, Ganesh Pulami Magar, Jhon Bista, Nishan Raj Lawat, Pawan Pakhrin, Pemba Nurbu Bhote, Prashant Moktan, Prasun Tamang, Ranjit Lama, Rohan Moktan, Roshan Tamang, Sabin Kumar Lungeli Magar, Sabin Rai, Siddhant Khadka, Subash Bam, Sujan Basnet, Sujan Dangol.
Sri Lanka: M. Hussain Abdullah, K. Mohamed Katheem, Savindu Kahatagahawaththa, Omith Edirisinghe, M. F. Mohamed Fariq, Aidan Perera, Rashad Shihab, M. F. Nazmi Ahamed, M.S. Mohamed Maziyad, T. S. Muhammad Yasir, Sevin Pathirana, Anupa Pabasara, M. A. Haathim Ahamed, M. A. Haadhim Ahamed, Nadal Senapala (GK), M. M. Ahamed Hijaazy, M. I. Mohamed Rishad, M. K. Shaathin Shaheed (GK), M. L. Mohamed Zaid, Soono Abdul Malik (GK), W. Ahmed Aamish, M. F. Halik Ahamed, Zakariyya Zafarullah.
Bhutan: Sherab Dorji (GK), Kinga Wangchuk, Chogyel S Sherab, Ugyen Dorji, Ngawang Yonten, Kuenzang D Wangchuk, Rinzin Dorji, Tashi Gyeltshen, Arpan Gurung, Sonam Dorji, Tandin Phuntsho, Tandin Tshewang, Namdrak Y Tshering, Deychog D Dorji, Dhendup Gyeltshen, Sidhanth Basnet, Kuenzang R Gyeltshen, Kelden Dorji, Thinley Yezer, Tenzin Wangchuk (GK), Tandin Penjor (GK), Kinley Penjor, Tshendu Jamtsho.
SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Schedule
The SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will take place between March 23 and April 8. All the matches will be hosted at the National Football Stadium (also known as Galolhu Rasmee Dhandu Stadium) in Male.
SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group A Schedule
Bhutan vs Nepal on March 23 at 4:15 PM IST
Maldives vs Sri Lanka on March 23 at 9:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Nepal on March 25 at 4:15 PM IST
Bhutan vs Maldives on March 25 at 9:00 PM IST
Maldives vs Nepal on March 27 at 4:15 PM IST
Bhutan vs Sri Lanka on March 27 at 9:00 PM IST
SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B Schedule
Bangladesh vs Pakistan on March 24 at 4:15 PM IST
India vs Pakistan on March 26 at 4:15 PM IST
Bangladesh vs India on March 28 at 4:15 PM IST
SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Knockout Schedule
Semi-Final 1: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up on April 1 at 4:15 PM IST
Semi-Final 2: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up on April 1 at 9:00 PM IST
Final: SF1 Winner vs SF2 Winner on April 3 at 8:30 PM IST
SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Live Streaming Details
The SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel. There will be no television broadcasts of the games in India.