India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Colts In Action Today?

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Know all about the IND vs BAN U20 football match, including preview, when and where to watch live on TV and online, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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India vs Bangladesh live streaming SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B Preview
The India players in training ahead of their SAFF U20 Championship match against Bangladesh on March 28, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face Bangladesh in SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B fixture in Male on Saturday

  • The winner of this match will end as group winners and face Bhutan in semi-finals

  • Find out when and where to watch the India vs Bangladesh U20 football match live on TV and online

India will take on Bangladesh in the final Group B fixture of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Saturday. With both teams securing qualification to the knockout stages, today’s result will decide who finishes as the group winner, thus ensuring an easier tie in the semi-finals.

Four-time champions India sealed their place in the knockouts with a 3-0 win over Pakistan in their last game. Vishal Yadav and Omang Dodum scored for the Blue Colts, knocking the Green Shirts out of the tournament.

Bangladesh won 2-0 over Pakistan in the group opener to book their place in the semi-finals. New USA-born recruit, Ronan Sullivan, scored twice for the Bengal Tigers. He will be key for Mark Cox’s side when they face India, who are the most successful team in SAFF U20 Championship history.

The winner of today’s fixture will face Group A runner-up Bhutan in the semi-final on April 1. The Group B runner-up will face Nepal on the same day. The final will take place on April 3.

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India’s U23 side will also be in action on Saturday, facing Bhutan in the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh.

The senior men’s team will be in action against Hong Kong in their final AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on March 31. Meanwhile, the women’s team, who did not retain Amelia Valverde as head coach, will next face Kenya in the FIFA Series 2026 on April 11 in Nairobi.

India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the India vs Bangladesh match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 being played?

A

The India vs Bangladesh match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will be played on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 4:15 PM IST. The game will be hosted at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 live online?

A

The India vs Bangladesh match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 live on TV?

A

The India vs Bangladesh match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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