India 0-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: Blue Colts Lose 4-3 On Penalties

India captain Suraj Singh Aheibam and Bangladesh captain Md Mithu Chowdhury ahead of their SAFF U20 Championship match on April 3, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Catch the highlights of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 final between India and Bangladesh at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Friday, April 3, 2026. Bangladesh sealed a thrilling 4-3 win via penalty shootout against India to lift their second SAFF U20 Championship title. After a cagey match that ended goalless in regulation time, the tie was decided from spot kicks. Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam saw his kick saved by Md Ismail Hossain Mahin, but Samuel Raksam hit the crossbar to bring India back in the contest. However, top-scorer Omang Dodum skied his effort, leading to Ronan Sullivan netting the deciding shot to break the Indian hearts. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Bangladesh U20 football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Apr 2026, 06:49:54 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: Welcome! Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the SAFF U20 Championship final between India and Bangladesh in the Maldives. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAFF (@saff_football)

3 Apr 2026, 07:00:20 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: Match Details Fixture: India U20 vs Bangladesh U20

Series: SAFF U20 Championship 2026

Venue: National Football Stadium, Male, Maldives

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Time: 8:30 PM IST

3 Apr 2026, 07:24:57 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: Live Streaming Details The SAFF U20 Championship 2026 final between India and Bangladesh will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel for free. There will be no television broadcast of the game.

3 Apr 2026, 07:34:46 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: India Playing XI Starting XI: Suraj Singh Aheibam (gk) (c), Jodric Abranches, Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Omang Dodum, Md Abrash, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Ahongshangbam Samson, Yaipharemba Chingakham. Bench: Alsabith Sulaiman Thekkekaramel, M.S. Thokchom, Mohammed Kaif, Aniket Yadav, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Thoungamba Singh Usham, Danny Meitei Laishram, Karish Soram, Tanbir Dey, Prashan Jajo, Pranav Sundarraman. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Football (@indianfootball)

3 Apr 2026, 08:08:45 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: Bangladesh Playing XI Starting: Md Ismail Hossain Mahin (gk), Md Mithu Chowdhury (c), Md Kamal Merdha, Chandon Roy, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Md Mursed Ali, Ronan Benjamin Sullivan, Sheikh Sangram, Md Abdul Riyad Fahim, Md Yousuf Ali. Bench: Sani Das, Ihsan Habib Riduan, Sree Sumon Soren, S.P. Rafiz, Md Joy Ahamed, Samuel Raksam, Moltagim Alam Hemel, Md Rifat Kazi, Ibrahim Hasib Nawaz, Declan Theodore Sullivan, Md Nahidul Islam. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bangladesh Football Federation (@thebafufe)

3 Apr 2026, 08:30:34 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: KO | IND 0-0 BAN The national anthems are done, and the rivals shake hands before taking their positions on the field. Referee Umesh Bidari blows his whistle, and India take the kick off to start tonight's final. Stay tuned!

3 Apr 2026, 08:34:40 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 4' IND 0-0 BAN A brilliant early chance for India. Rohen does exceptionally well to keep the ball in on the right flank. He floats in a quick cross that finds Abrash, but his header goes whiskers wide off the post.

3 Apr 2026, 08:43:47 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 13' IND 0-0 BAN After India's early blitz, Bangladesh have gained some foothold in the match. Manik and Sullivan have been a thorn on the sides of the Indian full-backs. The former wins a free-kick on the left, which Sullivan floats in towards the middle of the box. Mithu jumps over everyone and gets a downward header which goes millimetres past the post. Suraj was rooted to his spot.

3 Apr 2026, 08:55:13 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 25' IND 0-0 BAN Bangladesh have continued to pile pressure on the Indian box. A long throw from the right, targetting Yusuf in the box, is half-cleared by the defence, but the Bengal Tigers regain posession. However, the resulting shot is an easy catch for Suraj.

3 Apr 2026, 09:05:18 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 35' IND 0-0 BAN India have found their footing in the contest. A long ball from the Blue Colts led to Mahin coming out of his line to head the ball away. He missed, but the rebound was not on target. Much, much more positive from India.

3 Apr 2026, 09:15:35 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 45' IND 0-0 BAN Bangladesh have continued to push hard for a late goal before the break, but India are holding firm. Meanwhile, the fourth official holds up his board to indicate a minimum of two minutes to be added on.

3 Apr 2026, 09:17:58 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: HT | IND 0-0 BAN A dangerous delivery from Mursed leads to an acrobatic half-volley from Sullivan from the edge of the box, which flies over the bar. It was a nervy end to the first half for India, with Bangladesh being arguably the better side in the first 45 minutes. It remains to be seen what Mahesh Gawli tells his team at the break to turn this around. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bangladesh Football Federation (@thebafufe)

3 Apr 2026, 09:18:13 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: Meanwhile... You can also watch Minerva's U15 side face English giants Liverpool in the round of 16 of MIC Cup 2026. Find out when and where to watch the contest.

3 Apr 2026, 09:34:32 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 2nd Half | IND 0-0 BAN The players are out on the pitch, and Bangladesh get the second half rolling. It was goalless at the break, and the two teams have 45 more minutes to get the winner before we go to penalties. No changes at the break.

3 Apr 2026, 09:42:18 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 53' IND 0-0 BAN We are approaching the hour mark, and it's still the same cagey and cautious contest that we saw in the first half. India win a free-kick some 35 yeards away, but Omang Dodum went straight for goal. However, it was never going to trouble Mahin, who gathers it easily.

3 Apr 2026, 09:53:21 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 64' IND 0-0 BAN A long throw from the left by India goes straight into the danger area. Mahin comes out to punch it away but ends up grasping at thin air. Still, India are unable to capitalise on the chance, and the Bangladeshi defence clears the ball away.

3 Apr 2026, 09:55:37 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 66' IND 0-0 BAN Mark Cox finally turns to his bench, and Declan Sullivan comes on in place of Nazmul Huda. Can the Philadelphia Union youngster prove to be the difference maker for the Bengal Tigers?

3 Apr 2026, 10:02:45 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 74' IND 0-0 BAN With time ticking away, time for Mahesh Gawli to make a change. Rishi Singh comes on in place of Rohen Singh, with India looking to add some fresh legs up top. The head coach might have one eye on penalties too.

3 Apr 2026, 10:12:02 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 83' IND 0-0 BAN That was the chance for India to take a late lead. Rishi does so well to get past his marker and deliver a cross into the box. It evades the run of Omang, but Vishal is right behind him. However, his shot flies over the bar, and the cries for a corner are waved away by the referee.

3 Apr 2026, 10:19:42 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 90' IND 0-0 BAN The fourth official holds up his board to indicate a minimum of four minutes to be added on. Four minutes for either side to find the goal that will surely prove to be the winner. Else, we will go to penalties.

3 Apr 2026, 10:24:19 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: 2nd Half Ends | IND 0-0 BAN The referee blows the full time whistle, and on we go to penalties! Five kicks each to decide who lifts the SAFF U20 Championship title.

3 Apr 2026, 10:31:55 pm IST India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final: Penalties | IND 3-4 BAN India: Rishi Singh 🔴

Md Abrash 🟢

Ahongshangbam Samson 🟢

Vishal Yadav 🟢

Omang Dodum 🔴 Bangladesh: Md Mursed Ali 🟢

Chandon Roy 🟢

Md Abdul Riyad Fahim 🟢

Samuel Raksam 🔴

Ronan Sullivan 🟢