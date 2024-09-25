Football

India 3-0 Maldives, SAFF U-17 Championships: Dominant IND Continue Winning Run

Lunkim turned out to be the star of the day as he scored his second goal with a fine long-ranger in the 89th minute that crashed against the net

Football-india-maldives-saff-championships
Representative image showing a football. Photo: Unsplash
info_icon

Second half substitute Hemneichung Lunkim struck a brace as a dominant India blanked Maldives 3-0 to continue their winning streak at the SAFF U17 Championships here on Tuesday. (More Football News)

After Samson Ahongshangbam gave India the lead in the 14th minute, Lunkim scored in the 74th and 89th minute in the second and final Group A match at the Changlimithang Stadium.

Having already qualified for the semi-finals after their 1-0 victory over Bangladesh in the three-team group, India emerged Group A winners with six points.

Bangladesh also made the last-four stage from this group as the runners-up side.

India will now face the runners-up team from Group B (Bhutan, Pakistan or Nepal) in the first semi-final on September 28.

Samson opened the scoring with a spectacular diving header, perfectly connecting a cross from Manbhakupar Malngiang from the right flank.

In the second half, substitute Lunkim doubled India’s lead in the 74th minute, finishing decisively after Maldives custodian Hassan Nasir fumbled to collect a shot.

Lunkim turned out to be the star of the day as he scored his second goal with a fine long-ranger in the 89th minute that crashed against the net.

As part of his plan to rotate players, the Blue Colts’ head coach Ishfaq Ahmed made three changes from the starting eleven that played against Bangladesh and brought in Karish Soram, Rishi Singh and Malngianng.

