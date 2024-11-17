Football

India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly Preview: Blue Tigers Hopeful Of First Win Of The Year

Like India, Malaysia have also undergone changes in the coaching staff since last year. Manolo and his counterpart Pau Marti both hail from Spain, and know each other from their time in Barcelona

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
india national football team in hyderabad X indian football team
India national football team during a practice session in Hyderabad. Photo: X | Indian Football Team
info_icon

Still searching for the first win of the year as well as under head coach Manolo Marquez, India face familiar rivals Malaysia in an international friendly football match in Hyderabad on Monday. (More Football News)

India will be bolstered by the return of senior player and central defender Sandesh Jhingan almost 10 months after last playing for the national team at the AFC Asian Cup in January. He has recovered from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Indian team has played 10 matches so far in the year, losing six of them and drawing four. They have so far played three games under Manolo, who was appointed head coach in July in place of Igor Stimac, and lost once while drawing twice.

India drew against Mauritius and lost 0-3 to Syria in the Intercontinental Cup in September at the Gachibowli Stadium, the venue of Monday's match. The team drew with Vietnam 1-1 in its last match in Nam Dinh on October 12.

If the Indian team does not get a positive result on Monday, it will end the year without a win in 11 matches. Monday's match could also be India's last before the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers in March next year.

The India-Malaysia football rivalry goes back a long way. Since their first meeting in a 1957 friendly in Kuala Lumpur, which India won 3-0, until last year's Merdeka tournament semifinal clash in which Malaysia emerged 4-2 winners, the two sides have faced each other 32 times.

India National Football team. - X | Indian Football Team
India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

That's the most number of times India have played against any opponent in international football, followed by Pakistan (29 matches) and Bangladesh (28 matches).

There's nothing to separate the two sides in head-to-head results. The Blue Tigers and the Harimau Malaya have won 12 matches each, while eight have ended in draws.

There is also little difference in the current FIFA rankings, with India placed 125th and Malaysia 133rd.

Malaysia are coming into the match on the back of a 3-1 friendly win over Laos on November 14.

Both teams know each other fairly well. India have nine players from the Merdeka tournament semifinal clash last month in the current squad -- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Vishal Kaith, Naorem Roshan Singh, Amrinder Singh, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Suresh Singh Wangjam.

On the other hand, 14 of Malaysia's 26 members were in the squad last year. That includes two of the goal-scorers -- Arif Aiman, a young winger from Johor Darul Ta'zim FC, and defender Dion Cools, who is one of their two players plying their trade outside Malaysia (at Buriram United in the Thai League 1).

The other is forward Fergus Tierney, who plays for Chonburi FC in the Thai League 2.

The bulk of the Malaysian squad belongs to three clubs -- Johor Darul Ta'zim FC, Terengganu FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC.

Like India, Malaysia have also undergone changes in the coaching staff since last year. Manolo and his counterpart Pau Martí both hail from Spain, and know each other from their time in Barcelona.

Like Manolo, Martí also took charge in July after Malaysia failed to qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

"They (Malaysia) have been playing good football and it will be a tough game for both sides," said Manolo.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: SL Bowl First In Pallekele
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Glenn McGrath Wants Australia To Target 'Emotional' Virat Kohli
  3. West Indies Vs England, 4th T20I: Hope-Lewis Power WI Past 219-Run Target In Gros Islet Runfest
  4. IND Tour Of AUS 2024: Reasons For India's Debacle Against NZ, Lessons To Learn Before Perth Test
  5. PCB Central Contracts: Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz Dropped In Bold Revamp Of Pakistan Women's Cricket
Football News
  1. India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly Preview: Blue Tigers Hopeful Of First Win Of The Year
  2. Nations League: Netherlands Blank Hungary 4-0 To Storm Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Germany 7-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Julian Nagelsmann Claims Biggest Victory Of His DFB-Elf Tenure
  4. WSL: Chelsea Coach Sonia Bompastor Celebrates Historic Man City Win - 'Every Record Has To Be Broken'
  5. Manchester City 0-2 Chelsea, WSL: Gareth Taylor Vows To Bounce Back After Top Spot Slip
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, Final Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Rafael Nadal At Davis Cup Finals: Will The Tennis Great Play His Farewell Singles Matches?
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Levels Score Against Czechia, Keeps Poland In Semi-Final Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Casper Ruud To Set Up Title Clash With Taylor Fritz
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule & Rafael Nadal's Farewell Match - Everything You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. China 1-0 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Jinzhuang Strikes To Give CHN Lead In Q1
  2. Malaysia 2-0 Thailand Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: MAS Seal Second Win As Azhar, Aqilrullah Strike
  3. MAS 2-0 THA, Women's ACT 2024: Malaysia Beat Thailand To Keep Semifinals Hope Alive
  4. China Vs Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  5. Malaysia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 17, 2024
  2. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Resigns, Quits AAP
  3. Assembly Polls: Maharashtra Bag Check Row Continues, Shah Cancels Rally Due To Manipur Violence | Top Points
  4. India Successfully Test-Fires Long-Range Hypersonic Missile As Major Military Advancement
  5. Delhi: AQI Records 'Severe' Category For 5th Day; Total Fines Of Rs 5.85 Cr Imposed
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
World News
  1. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Russia Goes Deeper Into Kyiv As Conflict Escalates
  2. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  3. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  4. West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Targets Netanyahu's Home Again, Families Of Gaza Hostages Continue Protest
  5. China: Eight Killed, 17 Injured In Knife Attack By Vocational School Student
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws