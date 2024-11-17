India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly On TV And Online

India will host Malaysia for an International Friendly game at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, November 18. (More Football News)
The hosts India come into the contest with not much of confidence, having drawn three and losing two of their last five fixtures.
They will be very much eager to get a win as they have failed to win a game in their last 11 fixtures.
While on the other hand, Malaysia will come into the contest, brimming with confidence, winning four of their last five matches, and will be eyeing to showcase their dominance over India.
India Vs Malaysia Head-to-head Record
Matches – 32
India wins – 12
Malaysia wins – 12
Draws – 8
India Vs Malaysia Predicted Lineups
India Predicted XI
Sandhu (GK); Bheke, Jhingan, Ali; Rai, Apuia, Suresh, Roshan; Chhangte, Choudhary, Fernandes
Malaysia Predicted XI
Hazmi (GK); Davies, Cools, Tan, Ra’op; Laine, Josue, Yahya; Rasid, Ahmad, Hanapi
India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Live Streaming
The India Vs Malaysia International friendly football match will be played on Monday, November 18 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch India Vs Malaysia International friendly football match?
The live streaming of the India vs Malaysia international friendly 2024 will be available live on JioCinema
The live telecast of the India vs Vietnam international friendly on the Sports 18 Network.