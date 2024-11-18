India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly LIVE Score: National Anthems Underway

IND Vs MAS LIVE Score: Indian national football team coach Manolo Marquez in training. AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the international friendly between India and Malaysia, to be played at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium. Manolo Marquez's Blue Tigers will eye first win under the Spanish coach as they welcome Pau Martí-coached Malaysia. The Indian team has played 10 matches so far in the year, losing six of them and drawing four. They have so far played three games under Manolo, who was appointed head coach in July in place of Igor Stimac, and lost once while drawing twice. Will he end year 2024 with a victory? Get all the live scores and updates of IND vs MAS, International football friendly, right here

18 Nov 2024, 07:27:23 pm IST India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: National Anthems Underway The game will kick off soon, with the national anthems being played first. Malaysia’s anthem will be followed by India’s as the teams prepare to take the field.

18 Nov 2024, 07:24:43 pm IST India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Players Take The Field Players take the field for the national anthems with their cute little escorts, greeted by loud cheers. The stadium is cheerful, and the energy is in the air as the Indian crowd is there to support the Blue Tigers.

18 Nov 2024, 07:16:13 pm IST India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: The Everlasting Void Of Sunil Chhetri Last time out against 🇲🇾🤩



An inclusive effort by the #BlueTigers finished off by @chetrisunil11 🎯💙

18 Nov 2024, 07:05:18 pm IST India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Live Streaming India vs Malaysia is played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday (November 18). The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Malaysia is live telecast on Sports 18 Network. Fans can also watch the live stream of India vs Malaysia on the JioCinema app and website.

18 Nov 2024, 06:58:55 pm IST India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Head-To-Head Total Matches Played: 32 India Won: 12 Malaysia Won: 12 Draws: 8

18 Nov 2024, 06:41:40 pm IST India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: IND Starting XIs STARTING XI for 🇮🇳



👕 Debut for Irfan, Comeback for @SandeshJhingan 🔥