India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly LIVE Score: National Anthems Underway

India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score: Get all the live scores and updates of IND vs MAS, International football friendly, right here

Minal Tomar
18 November 2024
IND Vs MAS LIVE Score: Indian national football team coach Manolo Marquez in training. AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the international friendly between India and Malaysia, to be played at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium. Manolo Marquez's Blue Tigers will eye first win under the Spanish coach as they welcome Pau Martí-coached Malaysia. The Indian team has played 10 matches so far in the year, losing six of them and drawing four. They have so far played three games under Manolo, who was appointed head coach in July in place of Igor Stimac, and lost once while drawing twice. Will he end year 2024 with a victory? Get all the live scores and updates of IND vs MAS, International football friendly, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: National Anthems Underway

The game will kick off soon, with the national anthems being played first. Malaysia’s anthem will be followed by India’s as the teams prepare to take the field.

India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Players Take The Field

Players take the field for the national anthems with their cute little escorts, greeted by loud cheers. The stadium is cheerful, and the energy is in the air as the Indian crowd is there to support the Blue Tigers.

India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: The Everlasting Void Of Sunil Chhetri

India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Live Streaming

India vs Malaysia is played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday (November 18). The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Malaysia is live telecast on Sports 18 Network. Fans can also watch the live stream of India vs Malaysia on the JioCinema app and website.

India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played: 32

India Won: 12

Malaysia Won: 12

Draws: 8

India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: IND Starting XIs

India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Squads

India

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Chinglensana Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan;

Midfielders: Thoiba Moirangthem, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Suresh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan;

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh.

Malaysia

Goalkeeper: Syihan Hazmi, Haziq Nadzli, Azri Ghani

Defenders: Matthew Davies, Feroz Baharudin, Haqimi Azim, Harith Haiqal, Dominic Tan, Daniel Ting, Stuart Wilki, Adib Ra'op, Dion Cools

Midfielders: Natxo Insa, Paulo Josue, Nooa Laine, Mukhairi Ajmal, Akhyar Rashid, Safawi Rasid, Syamer Kutty Abba, Azam Azmi, Ubaidullah Shamsul

Forwards: Arif Aiman, Romel Morales, Safwan Mazlan, Sergio Aguero, Syafiq Ahmad.

