India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly LIVE Score: National Anthems Underway

India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: National Anthems Underway
The game will kick off soon, with the national anthems being played first. Malaysia’s anthem will be followed by India’s as the teams prepare to take the field.
India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Players Take The Field
Players take the field for the national anthems with their cute little escorts, greeted by loud cheers. The stadium is cheerful, and the energy is in the air as the Indian crowd is there to support the Blue Tigers.
India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Live Streaming
India vs Malaysia is played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday (November 18). The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
India vs Malaysia is live telecast on Sports 18 Network. Fans can also watch the live stream of India vs Malaysia on the JioCinema app and website.
India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played: 32
India Won: 12
Malaysia Won: 12
Draws: 8
India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: IND Starting XIs
India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly: Squads
India
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Anwar Ali, Chinglensana Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan;
Midfielders: Thoiba Moirangthem, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Suresh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan;
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh.
Malaysia
Goalkeeper: Syihan Hazmi, Haziq Nadzli, Azri Ghani
Defenders: Matthew Davies, Feroz Baharudin, Haqimi Azim, Harith Haiqal, Dominic Tan, Daniel Ting, Stuart Wilki, Adib Ra'op, Dion Cools
Midfielders: Natxo Insa, Paulo Josue, Nooa Laine, Mukhairi Ajmal, Akhyar Rashid, Safawi Rasid, Syamer Kutty Abba, Azam Azmi, Ubaidullah Shamsul
Forwards: Arif Aiman, Romel Morales, Safwan Mazlan, Sergio Aguero, Syafiq Ahmad.