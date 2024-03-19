India Vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The Indian men's football team is preparing for a crucial match against Afghanistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. This will be their third Group A second-round match, and it's scheduled for Thursday, March 21st. The game will take place at the Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia. (More Football News)
Jay Gupta earns his first call-up to the squad after an impressive stint in the Indian Super League (ISL). His inclusion will add depth and vigour to the team's lineup.
India has had a mixed campaign in the second round of Group A matches, losing to Qatar and securing an important victory against Kuwait. The Blue Tigers suffered a 1-0 loss in Kuwait before succumbing to a 3-0 defeat at home against Qatar.
In the upcoming fixture, there will be an interesting subplot as Ashley Westwood, who is well-known in Indian football circles, will be coaching the Afghanistan team. With his extensive experience and knowledge of Indian football, Westwood is expected to bring an extra layer of intensity to the game.
India is looking to progress to the next round of qualifiers and keep their World Cup dreams alive. They understand the importance of getting a favourable result against Afghanistan.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expanding to a 48-team tournament, and this offers more slots from Asia, which is a beacon of hope for the Blue Tigers.
The AFC teams have been allocated eight direct qualifying slots and one inter-confederation play-off slot, and India is determined to seize this opportunity and make their mark on the global stage.
When and where will the India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches be played?
The first India vs Afghanistan match in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be played at Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia on 22 March 2024. The second game will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam's Guwahati, India on 26 March.
When the India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches will start?
India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches will start at 12:30 am IST on 22 March and the second match will start from 7:00 pm IST onwards on 26 March.
Where To watch the India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers matches?
India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers matches will be live-streamed online on FanCode. The viewers can watch it on the FanCode app and website.