Why Was Independiente Medellin Vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores Match Suspended?

Players of Colombia's Independiente Medellin and Brazil's Flamengo stand on the field after the match was temporarily suspended because of crowd trouble during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Medellin, Colombia, Thursday, May 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Players of Colombia's Independiente Medellin and Brazil's Flamengo stand on the field after the match was temporarily suspended because of crowd trouble during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Medellin, Colombia, Thursday, May 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara