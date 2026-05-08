Why Was Independiente Medellin Vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores Match Suspended?

The Copa Libertadores Group A clash between Independiente Medellin and Flamengo was called off after home fans launched projectiles and attempted a pitch invasion in the fourth minute

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores 2026 suspended reason
Players of Colombia's Independiente Medellin and Brazil's Flamengo stand on the field after the match was temporarily suspended because of crowd trouble during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Medellin, Colombia, Thursday, May 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Copa Libertadores 2026 fixture between Independiente Medellin and Flamengo was abandoned after just four minutes

  • Home supporters threw projectiles, banners, and attempted to invade the pitch at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium

  • CONMEBOL confirmed the match was officially called off, with no decision yet on a possible replay

The Copa Libertadores 2026 Group A, Matchday 4 fixture between Independiente Medellin and Flamengo at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium was called off on Thursday due to trouble in one of the stands in the fourth minute.

The home supporters launched projectiles from the north stand at Medellin’s stadium in protest against the team’s poor form in the Colombian league. The home side lost 2-1 to Rionegra Aguilas in Liga Dimayor on Sunday.

The flares caused heavy smoke, reducing visibility in the stadium. The fans also threw the stadium’s protective banners onto the turf and attempted to invade the pitch. Fans unfurled banners in the stadium criticising the club and CONMEBOL.

As a result, referee Jesus Valenzuela was forced to halt the game after just three minutes and asked the players to leave the pitch. After more than an hour of suspension, CONMEBOL confirmed that the fixture has been called off. There has been no indication of whether the match will be replayed later.

Even before kick-off, members of the press were reportedly struck by flares.

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Per tournament rules, if a team is responsible for a match being abandoned, the opposing side is awarded a 3-0 win. It remains to be seen if CONMEBOL will award the victory to Flamengo.

Former Arsenal player Jorginho, who now plays for Flamengo, posted a photo on social media confirming that the players were safe.

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