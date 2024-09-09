'I Deserved It': Rodrygo Frustrated By Ballon D'Or Shortlist Omission

Rodrygo believes he deserved to be in the reckoning for this year's Ballon d'Or, and thinks his versatility may have worked against him. (More Football News)
The Real Madrid attacker was a notable omission from the shortlist of 30 names that was announced last week.
The 23-year-old scored 17 goals and registered nine assists in 51 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions last season.
However, while team-mates Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, new Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and even the now-retired Toni Kroos were nominated, Rodrygo was snubbed.
"I was upset, I think I deserved it," Rodrygo told ESPN.
"I don't want to belittle the players who are there, I think they deserved it also.
"But I think I had a place in the 30. It was a surprise but there is not much I can do as I'm not the one who decides these things."
Rodrygo has played on the right flank and up front under Carlo Ancelotti, and he suggested that does not always get the best out of him.
"Often, I'm just filling spaces," Rodrygo added.
"Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as number nine? Rodrygo. That's it.
"It may get in my way a little, but I'm a team player."
Only three players – Ilkay Gundogan (211), Valverde (211) and Iago Aspas (193) – contributed to more shots in open play in LaLiga last season than Rodrygo (171), who created 80 chances for his team-mates.