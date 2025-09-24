Huddersfield Town Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, More

City travel to Accu Stadium in the EFL Cup third round on Sept 25 to face Huddersfield
City drew their last game against Arsenal 1-1
Huddersfield are fifth in the EFL League One table
EFL League One club Huddersfield Town will welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the third round fixture of the ongoing EFL Cup at the Accu Stadium on Thursday, September 25.
The Terriers will be at home and won't be making things easy for the former Premier League champions. However, Huddersfield will have to be at their best against Man City, who will look to dominate from the word 'go'.
Cityzens were held by Arsenal in their previous fixture and will be travelling away for their EFL Cup game as Guardiola tries to reshuffle his pack.
Kick-off:
Location: Huddersfield, England
Stadium: Accu Stadium
Date: Thursday, September 25
Kick-off Time: 12:15 a.m. IST
Huddersfield Town FC Vs Man City Head-To-Head Record
Total matches: 63
Huddersfield won: 18
Manchester City won: 19
Draws: 26
Huddersfield Town FC Vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Huddersfield Town FC Vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The Huddersfield Town FC Vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, 25 September at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch Huddersfield Town FC Vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The EFL Cup third-round clash between Huddersfield Town FC & Man City will be available to watch live on FanCode.