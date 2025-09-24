Huddersfield Town Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, More

Huddersfield Town Vs Manchester City, English Football League Cup 2025-26 Third Round: Get live streaming, preview, head-to-head record, and more for the EFL Cup third-round clash

Outlook Sports Desk
Silva fumes at Arsenal scheduling
Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva
Summary
Summary of this article

  • City travel to Accu Stadium in the EFL Cup third round on Sept 25 to face Huddersfield

  • City drew their last game against Arsenal 1-1

  • Huddersfield are fifth in the EFL League One table

EFL League One club Huddersfield Town will welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the third round fixture of the ongoing EFL Cup at the Accu Stadium on Thursday, September 25.

The Terriers will be at home and won't be making things easy for the former Premier League champions. However, Huddersfield will have to be at their best against Man City, who will look to dominate from the word 'go'.

Cityzens were held by Arsenal in their previous fixture and will be travelling away for their EFL Cup game as Guardiola tries to reshuffle his pack.

Kick-off:

  • Location: Huddersfield, England

  • Stadium: Accu Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, September 25

  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 a.m. IST

Huddersfield Town FC Vs Man City Head-To-Head Record

  • Total matches: 63

  • Huddersfield won: 18

  • Manchester City won: 19

  • Draws: 26

Huddersfield Town FC Vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Huddersfield Town FC Vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?

The Huddersfield Town FC Vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, 25 September at 12:15 am IST.

Where to watch Huddersfield Town FC Vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?

The EFL Cup third-round clash between Huddersfield Town FC & Man City will be available to watch live on FanCode.

Published At:
Tags

