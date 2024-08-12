Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat

Robin van Persie’s coaching debut ended in defeat as Heerenveen lost 1-0 in their opening game of the new Eredivisie season to 36-time champions Ajax. (More Football News)
Van Persie, who had previously managed at Feyenoord's academy, saw his side unable to recover from Kristian Hlynsson's goal on the stroke of half-time.
The former Manchester United striker saw his side manage an expected goals (xG) of 0.39 from their seven shots on target, but believed his side deserved something from the encounter.
“Based on the entire match, there might have been more in it,” Van Persie said shortly after the full-time whistle.
“We had a few chances in the first half. We had hoped that one of them would have gone in and created a bit more belief.
"In the second half, you could see our intentions but we didn't really create any chances.
With a week to prepare for their first home against Utrecht on August 17, Van Persie knows what he must work on with his players to get their first win on the board.
“We are going to face FC Utrecht next week in high spirits," Van Persie added.
“With this way of playing, I cannot promise that we will win every match, but in terms of intensity and sometimes also quality, this is football as I think you should play it. We will show that every week."