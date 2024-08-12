Football

Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat

Robin Van Persie, who had previously managed at Feyenoord's academy, saw Heerenveen unable to recover from Kristian Hlynsson's goal on the stroke of half-time

Robin-Van-Persie
Robin Van Persie started his reign as Heerenveen head coach with a defeat against Ajax.
info_icon

Robin van Persie’s coaching debut ended in defeat as Heerenveen lost 1-0 in their opening game of the new Eredivisie season to 36-time champions Ajax. (More Football News)

Van Persie, who had previously managed at Feyenoord's academy, saw his side unable to recover from Kristian Hlynsson's goal on the stroke of half-time. 

The former Manchester United striker saw his side manage an expected goals (xG) of 0.39 from their seven shots on target, but believed his side deserved something from the encounter. 

“Based on the entire match, there might have been more in it,” Van Persie said shortly after the full-time whistle. 

“We had a few chances in the first half. We had hoped that one of them would have gone in and created a bit more belief.

"In the second half, you could see our intentions but we didn't really create any chances. 

With a week to prepare for their first home against Utrecht on August 17, Van Persie knows what he must work on with his players to get their first win on the board. 

“We are going to face FC Utrecht next week in high spirits," Van Persie added. 

“With this way of playing, I cannot promise that we will win every match, but in terms of intensity and sometimes also quality, this is football as I think you should play it. We will show that every week."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Rai Benjamin, The Paris Olympics Gold Medallist And What Is His Cricket Connection
  2. WI Vs RSA 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: South Africa In Hurry To Post Big Target
  3. Ricky Ponting Says Return Of Cricket At Olympics In 2028 'Will Open Game To New Audience'
  4. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
  2. Liverpool Looking To Strengthen Squad, Says Arne Slot Amid Martin Zubimendi Links
  3. Roma's Tammy Abraham Says 'It Is My Season' After Injury Layoff
  4. Wayne Rooney 'Angry' As Plymouth Argyle Tenure Starts With Dire Defeat
  5. Rio Ferdinand Questions Matthijs De Ligt Signing After Manchester United Deal Agreed
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  4. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Releases Climate-Resilient Seeds To Increase Farmer Productivity, Income
  2. Kolkata Doctor Death: Accused Went Back Home After Crime, Washed His Clothes; Police Finds Blood In His Shoe
  3. 'Made Relevant Disclosures': SEBI Defends Chairman Buch, Assures Investigation Against Adani Almost Complete
  4. 'Modi Afraid Of JPC': Rahul Gandhi Condemns SEBI For Compromising Integrity; Attacks Centre, Adani
  5. Abdullah Questions Infiltration Of Terrorists Into J&K Through Highly Militarised Borders
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
World News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Man Prompts Evacuation After Climbing Eiffel Tower Hours Before Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13