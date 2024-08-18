German Bundesliga: Joao Palhinha Wants To Write His Own Story At Bayern Munich

Joao Palhinha says he wants "to write my own story" at Bayern Munich, as the midfielder targets silverware with his new employers. (More Football News)
The Portugal midfielder joined Bayern from Fulham last month in a deal reportedly worth an initial €50million (£42m), signing a four-year contract at the Allianz Arena.
Palhinha came close to signing with the Bundesliga giants last September, only for the Cottagers to pull the plug on a deadline-day transfer when they failed to sign a replacement.
The 29-year-old made the move having impressed during his two-year stint in the Premier League, completing the most tackles during the 2023-24 season with 152 (5.07 per 90 minutes).
He also averaged 8.38 ball recoveries, 5.44 completed long balls, 2.23 interceptions and 2.09 blocks per 90 minutes in the English top flight last term.
Palhinha made his competitive bow for Vincent Kompany's side in their commanding 4-0 victory over Ulm in the DFB-Pokal first round on Friday, with their Bundesliga campaign commencing against Wolfsburg next Sunday.
And following a trophyless 2023-24 campaign that culminated in Thomas Tuchel's departure, he hopes he can play his part in getting Bayern back in the winners' circle this term.
"When you represent a big club like Bayern, you've reached the very highest level," he said. "I've realised my dream, but I know I will feel completely fulfilled when I have success here.
"I want to write my own story here, and win trophies. I know last season was tough for the club and for the fans, and we need to give everything this season to try to win something.
"I expect a big challenge. I know that it's a tough league with many quality players. It's not easy here, but I'm looking forward to playing for Bayern and getting some wins under the belt. This is really important for us. Let's see how the season goes.
"I think people remember the players that win trophies, and write their name in the club's history. It's what matters. Players at big clubs that don't win things aren't remembered as much.
"We all want to win everything here. The staff, everyone. We need to fight with all the energy we have to win titles this season. That's really important for us."
On Kompany, Palhinha added: "He really understands football. He wants us to play his way, and we're learning a lot from him," the midfielder added.
"He's a top coach, and I'm proud to be playing for him. He will improve me as a player, and I'll give everything to help him and the team be successful."