Thomas Muller Having Fun As Vincent Kompany Hails Bayern Munich's Strong Start

Vincent Kompany was impressed with Bayern Munich's energy while Thomas Muller revelled in a "fun" victory over Ulm in the DFB-Pokal. (More Football News)
Muller's first-half brace got the ball rolling for Bayern, with Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane coming off the bench to add some gloss to the scoreline as Ulm rarely showed a threat going the other way.
Bayern had 16 shots and accumulated 3.28 expected goals (xG) in a dominant performance that impressed their new coach.
"I'm happy. We started well and were 2-0 up early on," said Kompany, as reported by Bayern's website.
"I'm also very happy that we kept a clean sheet. Games like this aren't always easy.
"It wasn't always perfect, but we played with discipline, and 4-0 is good, now we're moving on. The important thing is that we show the right energy. That's the basis, it has to be there."
Muller's goals came inside the first 14 minutes. In his 708th competitive Bayern game, it is the earliest he has ever scored a double.
He said: "We wanted to implement a lot of what we have worked on in the last few weeks. It's fun, I feel good, I'm in good shape physically, I did my job, had a few good moves, I'm happy about that.
"If you look at how we work against the ball and the way we tackle, you can see a difference to what didn't do us so much good last year. I thought it was a good performance, even if there is still room for improvement with the ball."