English Premier League: Harry Kane Backs Dominic Solanke To Succeed At Spurs

Harry Kane has backed Dominic Solanke to succeed at Tottenham after joining from Bournemouth on Saturday. (More Football News)
Solanke signed a six-year contract with Spurs in a record £65million deal and was introduced to the fans ahead of their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich later in the day.
The striker, who scored 19 Premier League goals for Bournemouth last season, has been brought in to fill the centre-forward gap left behind by Kane last year.
And the England captain believes Solanke will fit nicely into Ange Postecoglou's style of play.
"It should be great. Dom's a great player," Kane said.
"He plays with high intensity, high speed. For sure, he's going to get good chances in this team with the way that Ange plays. You saw that here with the way two top teams went at it toe-to-toe.
"I think it's a really good signing. I've just seen him in the dressing room and wished him all the best and I hope he has a great season."
Kane made a brief cameo appearance off the bench for Bayern on Saturday, playing the last 10 minutes as Vincent Kompany's side sealed a 3-2 win.
It was the first time the 31-year-old had returned to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since leaving, and he received a standing ovation from the home fans when coming onto the pitch.
Having left Spurs before the start of last season, Kane was not given a send-off by the club, but he was grateful to get the chance to show his appreciation after the game.
"I had an amazing career at Spurs, so many great memories, and it was great to see the fans again, obviously some of the players, the staff who I've had a lot of relationships with," Kane added.
"The game itself, I probably shouldn't have played, I only had one training session, but it was important for me to play 10 minutes or so, so good to get back out there.
"I didn't get a chance [to say goodbye]. This was a great way to say thank you [to the fans]. The reception I got was amazing; it was great to clap them around the pitch after with them staying behind.
"I will always be thankful to every Spurs fan, the support they've shown me throughout my career has been incredible, and I appreciate me seeing them and them seeing me again."