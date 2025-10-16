Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 7 Preview: Bayern Munich Prepare For 'Der Klassiker' Against Unbeaten Dortmund

Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund in der Klasskier
Bayern Munich lead Bundesliga 2025-26 with 11 wins
Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck returns from injury
The Bundesliga's der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will kick off on Saturday, October 18, at the Allianz Arena, with more hope than expectation for a significant challenge from the visiting side.
Both teams remain undefeated after six rounds, but Bayern has enjoyed a perfect start with 11 wins across all competitions, including the German Supercup.
Meanwhile, Dortmund dropped points against St. Pauli and Leipzig. However, the team displayed newfound resilience under new coach Niko Kovac. Despite this, the team still has a long way to go to genuinely contend for the title.
Leipzig and Stuttgart remain the next closest challengers for the Bundesliga this season.
Bayern Munich have scored 25 goals in six rounds, and they have only conceded three goals during this period. Borussia Dortmund have scored 12 goals, conceding four. Coach Niko Kovac addressed his team's standing, saying, "We don’t want to talk up something that isn’t there. We are good but Bayern are currently better," before facing his former club.
Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 7: Key Matches
While der Klassiker in Munich dominates the Bundesliga 2025-26 seventh round, Bayer Leverkusen hope to confirm their improved form under coach Kasper Hjulmand at Mainz earlier on Saturday. The Danish coach achieved three wins and one draw after taking over from Erik ten Hag, whom the club dismissed after only two rounds.
Borussia Monchengladbach also sacked their coach, Gerardo Seoane, following a dismal start, and their sporting director subsequently resigned. Interim coach Eugen Polanski will take the struggling team to Union Berlin on Friday, a match that will mark new sporting director Rouven Schroder's debut.
Third-placed Leipzig host promoted Hamburger SV on Saturday, when Stuttgart visits Wolfsburg – another team encountering problems after three consecutive losses. The international break provided no relief for Wolfsburg, as coach Paul Simonis’ team also lost a friendly to second-division Hertha Berlin.
Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 7: Players To Watch
Harry Kane continues his prolific scoring for Bayern, having already scored 11 Bundesliga goals this season. He did not score in one match – a 3-2 win against Augsburg – but he provided two assists. Kane also scored twice for England in a 5-0 rout of Latvia during World Cup qualifying, and he now boasts 21 goals for club and country this season.
Nico Schlotterbeck will try to stop Kane, playing at the heart of Dortmund's three-man defensive line. The German centre-back recently returned from a six-month absence due to a knee injury, and his return has coincided with the team’s rejuvenated stability.
Munich-born forward Karim Adeyemi is currently enjoying his best form for Dortmund, as his speed and power contribute substantially. Bayern defenders will focus on Serhou Guirassy, which will create openings for Adeyemi, the 23-year-old Germany international.
Leverkusen will likely be without Patrik Schick, the Czech forward, against Mainz. English defender Jarell Quansah is also likely to miss out after he missed England’s World Cup qualifiers with a knee problem. Schick missed Leverkusen’s last two games and the Czech Republic’s matches due to a hamstring injury.
Malik Tillman is also uncertain for the match after he missed the United States’ 2-1 win over Australia due to a thigh problem.
Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
The Bundesliga 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
(With AP Inputs)