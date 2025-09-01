Bundesliga 2025-26: Erik Ten Hag Sacked By Bayer Leverkusen After Just Two Games

Bundesliga 2025-26: Erik ten Hag has been dismissed by Bayer Leverkusen just two weeks into the Bundesliga season. The Dutch coach, who joined the club this summer as Xabi Alonso's successor, had begun his tenure with a win in the DFB-Pokal against Grossaspach, but a poor start in the league led to his early exit

Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Bayer Leverkusen
  • Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after two Bundesliga games

  • The 55-year-old was sacked by Manchester United last October

  • "Training duties will be temporarily handled by the assistant coaching staff," the club said in a satement.

Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Bayer Leverkusen two weeks into the Bundesliga season.

The Dutch head coach joined the club this summer, replacing Xabi Alonso, and got off to a winning start after defeating Grossaspach in the DFB-Pokal.

However, their league campaign started with a 2-1 loss at home to Hoffenheim, followed by a 3-3 draw against 10-man Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Leverkusen failed to hold onto a 3-1 lead against Bremen, mounting early pressure on the Ten Hag ahead of the international break.

Erik ten Hag has yet to win a league game at Leverkusen - null
Bundesliga 2025-26: Erik Ten Hag Urges 'Not Ready' Leverkusen Players To Take Responsibility

BY Stats Perform

The 55-year-old was sacked by Manchester United last October, with his role at Leverkusen his first job since his departure from the Premier League.

Leverkusen's managing sporting director, Simon Rolfes, said: "This decision was not an easy one for us. Nobody wanted to take this step.

"However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this setup is not feasible.

"We firmly believe in the quality of our team and will now do everything we can to take the next steps in our development with a new setup."

Ten Hag oversaw an overhaul of Leverkusen's squad this summer after the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Granit Xhaka were just some of the names to leave. 

On Sunday, Leverkusen announced the signing of Eliesse Ben Seghir for €35m, which is their 16th signing of the summer. 

