Bundesliga 2025-26: Erik Ten Hag Urges 'Not Ready' Leverkusen Players To Take Responsibility

Bundesliga 2025-26: Erik ten Hag’s tough start at Leverkusen went on as his side squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw at Werder Bremen, with Patrik Schick’s penalty restoring daylight before Romano Schmid’s spot-kick and a late fightback denied them victory.

  • Erik ten Hag said Bayer Leverkusen are not ready for the 2025-26 season

  • Leverkusen threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Werder Bremen

  • Leverkusen next take on high-flying Eintracht Frankfurt

Erik ten Hag has claimed Bayer Leverkusen are simply not ready for the 2025-26 season, as he urged his players to take responsibility for their performances.

Ten Hag's underwhelming start in charge of Leverkusen continued on Saturday, as his side threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Werder Bremen.

Patrik Schick's penalty shortly after the hour restored a two-goal cushion for Leverkusen, whose lead had been halved by Romano Schmid's spot-kick on the stroke of half-time.

Yet goals from Isaac Schmidt and Karim Coulibaly saw Werder battle back in the final stages, leaving Leverkusen with just one point from their opening two Bundesliga games.

And former Manchester United boss Ten Hag put his team's issues down to fitness.

"The players aren’t ready," he told Sky Sports DE.

"We have a new team and some of the players aren’t at all fit enough to play. The team didn’t function at all during the final stage of the game.

"That’s just the way it is. They need to bring more intensity and get fitter in order to meet my standards.

"After the international break, we face real competition and must perform as a team.

"That begins with taking responsibility and delivering individual performances. And they have to demonstrate to me that they want to work together."

Leverkusen take on high-flying Eintracht Frankfurt after the international break, before facing Copenhagen in their first Champions League match.

