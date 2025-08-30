Werder Bremen 3-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Ten Hag Denied First Bundesliga Win In Six-goal Thriller

10-man Werder Bremen rescued a 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen
Karim Coulibaly scored a 94th-minute equaliser for Bremen
Erik Ten Hag's wait for first Bundesliga win with Leverkusen continues
Karim Coulibaly scored a 94th-minute equaliser as 10-man Werder Bremen rescued a 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.
Eighteen-year-old Coulibaly's first Bundesliga goal, along with strikes from Romano Schmid and Isaac Schmidt, helped cancel out a brace from Patrick Schick and a debut goal from Malik Tillman.
Schick opened the scoring after just five minutes, converting from Nathan Tella's pass from 12 yards out, before Tillman doubled Leverkusen's lead in the 35th minute with an awkward finish past Mio Backhaus.
Bremen cut Leverkusen's lead in half when Schmid scored from the penalty spot after Axel Tape fouled Samuel Mbangula in the box a minute before half-time.
However, Erik ten Hag's side looked destined to secure their first Bundesliga win of the season when Niklas Stark received a second yellow card for bringing down Christian Konafe in the penalty area, with Schick scoring the resulting spot-kick.
But Bremen, buoyed by their home fans, made a stunning comeback which started when Schmidt rounded an on-rushing Mark Flekken before scoring into an empty net in the 76th minute.
Coulibaly then secured the draw after beating Flekken at the near post with a volley after Senne Lynen hit the crossbar seconds earlier for the hosts.
Data Debrief: Coulibaly makes history for Bremen
The late leveller from Coulibaly saw Bremen's expected goals (xG) total rise to 1.91, just ahead of Leverkusen's 1.87, as the two sides played out an evenly-fought contest.
At 18 years and 99 days, Coulibaly is Bremen's youngest goalscorer in the Bundesliga, while the Green and Whites came back from a two-goal deficit in the top flight for the first time while being one man down.
A potential silver lining for Leverkusen is that they have now extended the league record for the longest unbeaten run in Bundesliga away matches to 35 (W23, D12), while also remaining undefeated in nine matches against Bremen on the road.