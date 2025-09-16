Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach Sack Gerardo Seoane After Goalless Start

Borussia Monchengladbach failed to score a goal in their first three games of the Bundesliga season
Borussia Monchengladbach have sacked head coach Gerardo Seoane after failing to register a win or score a goal in their first three games of the Bundesliga season.
Seoane joined Gladbach in 2023 after leaving Bayer Leverkusen the previous year, overseeing finishes of 14th in 2023-24 and 10th in 2024-25.
And a slow start to the new campaign has cost him his job, with Gladbach sitting 16th in the table with one point from their first three matches.
Gladbach played out a goalless draw with newly promoted Hamburger SV on matchday one, then lost 1-0 at Stuttgart and 4-0 at home to Werder Bremen.
They are one of just four clubs in Europe's top five leagues that have not scored this campaign, alongside Aston Villa, HSV and Genoa.
That is despite creating chances with an expected goals (xG) value of 4.4. Every team in Europe's top five leagues with a larger xG tally has scored at least three goals.
"After a comprehensive review of our start to the season, we've come to the conclusion that we need to make a change in the position of head coach," said managing director Roland Virkus.
"After 10 Bundesliga matches without a win, stretching across two seasons, we've lost the belief that a turnaround is possible with Gerardo."
Gladbach added that under-23 coach Eugen Polanski will take over on an interim basis "until further notice", with difficult fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt to come before the end of September.