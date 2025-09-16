Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach Sack Gerardo Seoane After Goalless Start

Borussia Monchengladbach are one of just four clubs in Europe's top five leagues that have not scored this campaign, alongside Aston Villa, Hamburger SV and Genoa

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gerardo Seoane has been dismissed by Borussia Monchengladbach
Gerardo Seoane has been dismissed by Borussia Monchengladbach
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Borussia Monchengladbach failed to score a goal in their first three games of the Bundesliga season

  • Gerardo Seoane joined Gladbach in 2023 after leaving Bayer Leverkusen the previous year

  • Slow start to the new campaign has cost him his job

Borussia Monchengladbach have sacked head coach Gerardo Seoane after failing to register a win or score a goal in their first three games of the Bundesliga season.

Seoane joined Gladbach in 2023 after leaving Bayer Leverkusen the previous year, overseeing finishes of 14th in 2023-24 and 10th in 2024-25.

And a slow start to the new campaign has cost him his job, with Gladbach sitting 16th in the table with one point from their first three matches.

Gnabry is in the final year of his Bayern contract - null
Bundesliga: Serge Gnabry Hopes To Build On Strong Start During Final Year Of Bayern Contract

BY Stats Perform

Gladbach played out a goalless draw with newly promoted Hamburger SV on matchday one, then lost 1-0 at Stuttgart and 4-0 at home to Werder Bremen.

They are one of just four clubs in Europe's top five leagues that have not scored this campaign, alongside Aston Villa, HSV and Genoa.

That is despite creating chances with an expected goals (xG) value of 4.4. Every team in Europe's top five leagues with a larger xG tally has scored at least three goals.  

info_icon

"After a comprehensive review of our start to the season, we've come to the conclusion that we need to make a change in the position of head coach," said managing director Roland Virkus.

Related Content
Related Content

"After 10 Bundesliga matches without a win, stretching across two seasons, we've lost the belief that a turnaround is possible with Gerardo."

Gladbach added that under-23 coach Eugen Polanski will take over on an interim basis "until further notice", with difficult fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt to come before the end of September.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  2. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  3. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  4. Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Include Women Political Workers Under POSH Act

  5. PM Modi To Launch ₹36,000 Crore Development Projects In Bihar’s Purnea Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  2. Sushila Karki : The Former Chief Justice Leading Nepal Through Crisis as Interim Prime Minister

  3. The Big Bang: Trump Resolution

  4. Beyond Blocs: How Africa Shapes Its Voice On The Global Stage

  5. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique's 4/23 Helps Arab's Win By 42 Runs

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas