Bundesliga: Serge Gnabry Hopes To Build On Strong Start During Final Year Of Bayern Contract

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry hopes to continue his strong start to the Bundesliga season and boost his chances of earning a new contract at the Allianz Arena.
Gnabry's existing deal with the reigning Bundesliga champions is set to expire at the end of this term, with several clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.
The 30-year-old has made 291 appearances for Bayern in all competitions since signing from Werder Bremen in 2017, scoring 95 goals, while winning six Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown.
Gnabry's tally of 107 goal involvements (72 goals, 35 assists) for Bayern in the Bundesliga is bettered only by Robert Lewandowski (152) and Thomas Muller (131) since his debut for the club in the competition in September 2018.
Four of those (two goals, two assists) have come in the opening three games of this season, including the first goal in Saturday's 5-0 rout of Hamburg at the Allianz Arena.
Though his future may be uncertain, Gnabry's mind is focused firmly on the present.
"It's still a while away," he said when asked about his contract situation.
"I'll see that I continue like this, that I also have good arguments if it comes to that.
"That's what I'm concentrating on and enjoying the phase I'm in, the phase we're in, and everything else will come later. It's not out of the question."
Gnabry and Bayern are back in action on Wednesday, when Vincent Kompany's side open their Champions League campaign against Chelsea.