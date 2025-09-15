Bundesliga: Serge Gnabry Hopes To Build On Strong Start During Final Year Of Bayern Contract

Gnabry and Bayern are back in action on Wednesday, when Vincent Kompany's side open their Champions League campaign against Chelsea

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gnabry is in the final year of his Bayern contract
Gnabry is in the final year of his Bayern contract
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Serge Gnabry hopes to continue his strong start to the Bundesliga season at Bayern Munich

  • Bayern have won all three of their games so far this season in Bundesliga

  • Though his future may be uncertain, Gnabry's mind is focused firmly on the present

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry hopes to continue his strong start to the Bundesliga season and boost his chances of earning a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

Gnabry's existing deal with the reigning Bundesliga champions is set to expire at the end of this term, with several clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

Kane (right) and Luis Diaz celebrate - null
Bayern Munich 5-0 Hamburg: Harry Kane At The Double As Hosts Continue Perfect Start

BY Stats Perform

The 30-year-old has made 291 appearances for Bayern in all competitions since signing from Werder Bremen in 2017, scoring 95 goals, while winning six Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown.

Gnabry's tally of 107 goal involvements (72 goals, 35 assists) for Bayern in the Bundesliga is bettered only by Robert Lewandowski (152) and Thomas Muller (131) since his debut for the club in the competition in September 2018.

Four of those (two goals, two assists) have come in the opening three games of this season, including the first goal in Saturday's 5-0 rout of Hamburg at the Allianz Arena.

Though his future may be uncertain, Gnabry's mind is focused firmly on the present.

Related Content
Related Content

"It's still a while away," he said when asked about his contract situation. 

"I'll see that I continue like this, that I also have good arguments if it comes to that.

"That's what I'm concentrating on and enjoying the phase I'm in, the phase we're in, and everything else will come later. It's not out of the question."

Gnabry and Bayern are back in action on Wednesday, when Vincent Kompany's side open their Champions League campaign against Chelsea.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Oman Five Down In Powerplay In Chase Of 173

  2. Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  5. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  2. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Jairam Ramesh Slams Great Nicobar Project as ‘Ecological Disaster’ Pushed Through by Modi Govt

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  3. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  4. “Block Everything” Protests Disrupt Cities Across France With Marches, Blockades, and Clashes - In Photos

  5. When Palestine Ambassador Told Outlook What India Means To His Country And People

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Oman Five Down In Powerplay In Chase Of 173

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas