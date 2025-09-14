Bayern Munich 5-0 Hamburg: Harry Kane At The Double As Hosts Continue Perfect Start

Bayern Munich earned a 5-0 win over Hamburg in Bundesliga
Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with the win
Harry Kane scored twice and Serge Gnabry, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Luis Diaz were also on target
Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 5-0 rout of Hamburg.
Serge Gnabry, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Luis Diaz were also on target during a dominant performance from Vincent Kompany's side at the Allianz Arena.
Just three minutes had passed when Gnabry broke the deadlock, bursting into the area before beating Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes from a tight angle.
Within six minutes, it was 2-0, as Pavlovic played a neat one-two with Kane before drilling home.
Kane then got in on the act in the 26th minute, firing in from the penalty spot after Aboubaka Soumahoro was penalised for handball following a VAR review, while Luis Diaz's deflected strike made it 4-0 inside half an hour.
Bayern added a fifth in the 62nd minute, with Kane rounding off a neat move by beating his marker before drilling past Fernandes.
The hosts almost added further gloss to the scoreline. Debutant Nicolas Jackson saw a header saved, while Michael Olise's deflected strike hit the bar as they cruised to a third straight win.
Data Debrief: Kane remains the scourge of Bundesliga as Diaz matches Mandzukic
Bayern become the first team in Bundesliga history to start three successive seasons with three straight wins. The hosts outperformed their 2.68 xG during a ruthless performance, making it 10 straight home league wins against Hamburg (with an aggregate scoreline of 56-3).
Kane continued his record of scoring against every opponent he has faced in Bundesliga. Only Miroslav Klose has faced more different teams and scored against all of them (28) than the England captain (20).
Luis Diaz was also on target again. The former Liverpool winger is the fourth Bayern player to score in each of his first three Bundesliga matches for the club. The other players to achieve the feat were Ruggiero Rizzitelli in 1996, Luca Toni in 2007, and Mario Mandzukic in 2012.