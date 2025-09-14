Bayern Munich 5-0 Hamburg: Harry Kane At The Double As Hosts Continue Perfect Start

Bayern vs Hamburg, Match Report: The hosts almost added further gloss to the scoreline. Debutant Nicolas Jackson saw a header saved, while Michael Olise's deflected strike hit the bar as they cruised to a third straight win

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayern Munich vs Hamburg
Kane (right) and Luis Diaz celebrate
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich earned a 5-0 win over Hamburg in Bundesliga

  • Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with the win

  • Harry Kane scored twice and Serge Gnabry, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Luis Diaz were also on target

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 5-0 rout of Hamburg.

Serge Gnabry, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Luis Diaz were also on target during a dominant performance from Vincent Kompany's side at the Allianz Arena.

Just three minutes had passed when Gnabry broke the deadlock, bursting into the area before beating Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes from a tight angle.

Within six minutes, it was 2-0, as Pavlovic played a neat one-two with Kane before drilling home.

Kane then got in on the act in the 26th minute, firing in from the penalty spot after Aboubaka Soumahoro was penalised for handball following a VAR review, while Luis Diaz's deflected strike made it 4-0 inside half an hour. 

Bayern added a fifth in the 62nd minute, with Kane rounding off a neat move by beating his marker before drilling past Fernandes.

The hosts almost added further gloss to the scoreline. Debutant Nicolas Jackson saw a header saved, while Michael Olise's deflected strike hit the bar as they cruised to a third straight win.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Kane remains the scourge of Bundesliga as Diaz matches Mandzukic

Bayern become the first team in Bundesliga history to start three successive seasons with three straight wins. The hosts outperformed their 2.68 xG during a ruthless performance, making it 10 straight home league wins against Hamburg (with an aggregate scoreline of 56-3).

Kane continued his record of scoring against every opponent he has faced in Bundesliga. Only Miroslav Klose has faced more different teams and scored against all of them (28) than the England captain (20).

Luis Diaz was also on target again. The former Liverpool winger is the fourth Bayern player to score in each of his first three Bundesliga matches for the club. The other players to achieve the feat were Ruggiero Rizzitelli in 1996, Luca Toni in 2007, and Mario Mandzukic in 2012.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Asalanka Lauds Thushara, Chameera For 'Dream Start'

  3. India Vs Pakistan: 'Players Aware Of Public Sentiment,' Says Ryan Ten Doeschate

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

  5. Chris Lynn Smashes Five Consecutive Sixes To Score Century In Vitality Blast 2025 Semi-Final: Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  5. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  2. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  3. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  4. Illegal Homes of Two Accused in Bhopal College Rape Case Demolished

  5. PM Modi Makes First Trip To Manipur Since 2023 Ethnic Clashes: What’s In The Offing?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  2. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  5. Russia’s Kamchatka Hit By 7.4 Earthquake, Tsunami Warning Issued

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions