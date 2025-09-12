Fulham Vs Leeds United, Premier League: Match Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Leeds will be hoping to get their first away win of the Premier League season, while Fulham are aiming to get their first victory on the board

Updated on:
Daniel Farke conceded his Leeds United team must "earn the right to stay up" ahead of their clash with Fulham on Saturday.

Leeds will be hoping to get their first away win of the Premier League season, while Fulham are aiming to get their first victory on the board.

After an ideal start to their season, beating Everton 1-0 at Elland Road, Leeds have since completed the set, having lost to Arsenal and drawn against Newcastle thereafter.

A frustrating deadline day saw a deal for Harry Wilson stall, as Fulham put the brakes on any move for their Wales international.

Head-to-head, Leeds’ record against Fulham does not make for pretty reading, with the Cottagers winning three of the last five meetings between the sides.

And Farke knows Leeds have a long road ahead as they aim to stay up this term.

“I'm already focused on the next game. It's fair to say we are not dancing on the table,” said Farke.

“I've got principles on how I work. One is, I like openness and transparency and name it how I see it and speak in general what is necessary to do as a club.

“We have to win as many points as possible. I'm fully focused on Fulham. We need to earn the right to stay up.”

Having lost 2-0 to Chelsea in a west London derby prior to the international break, with an egregious VAR call leaving Fulham dispirited, Marco Silva's side managed to bolster their squad on deadline day.

Though a late move for Chelsea's Tyrique George fell through, the double-signing of Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin certainly will have softened the blow.

While Fulham fans will be hoping to see those new faces in action, an old head – captain Tom Cairney – has brought up the milestone of 10 years with the club. 

"I always try and better myself," said Cairney. 

"I always feel like I could have done more, and achieved more. I ask 'could I have done more?'. But at the same time, I'm extremely proud and honoured to have had this ride with a special football club. I'll never, ever take it for granted.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fulham – Samuel Chukwueze

Despite a relatively underwhelming stint at AC Milan, if Chukwueze can rediscover the kind of form that saw him chip in with 35 goal involvements and 166 chances created in 155 appearances for Villarreal, he could be a star this season.

Fulham have signed the Nigeria international on loan with an option to buy.

Leeds – Anton Stach

Only Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (12) has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Stach (10).

That total is the highest by a player in the first three games of a season for a newly promoted team since Emiliano Buendia with Farke’s Norwich City in 2019-20.

MATCH PREDICTION: FULHAM WIN

The last four Premier League meetings between Fulham and Leeds have produced 18 goals (averaging 4.5 per game), with both teams scoring in each encounter. Leeds won both games in 2020-21, while Fulham did the double in 2022-23.

Fulham are winless in their last four league matches, their longest such run since April 2023 (five games). They risk failing to win any of their opening four top-flight fixtures for only the fourth time, having previously done so in 1951-52 (seven), 2011-12 (six), and 2020-21 (six).

Leeds, meanwhile, have lost their last eight Premier League away games in London, conceding 26 goals in the process, with their victory in the capital coming at Brentford on the final day of the 2021-22 season. Their only longer losing streak in London came between 1925 and 1930 (12 straight defeats).

This season, Leeds are the only team among 18 to fall behind in a Premier League match without recording a single shot, going 66 minutes without one during their 2-0 loss to Arsenal. However, they lead the league in shots taken while level in games (31).

Defensively, Fulham have gone 12 league games without a clean sheet and have managed just five in their last 43 matches. Since the start of 2022-23, the only ever-present Premier League side with fewer clean sheets is West Ham (22, compared to Fulham’s 24).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Fulham – 56.6%

Draw – 22.5%

Leeds - 21.0%

