Fulham 1-2 Everton, English Premier League 2025-26: Bernd Leno's Own Goal Caps Second-Half Comeback For Toffees

A feature of Everton's return to top-half contenders under David Moyes has been their ability to grind out results, especially on the road. They have now gone five straight away games without defeat, which is their best such streak on the road since a run of nine between November 2020 and March 2021

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Everton Vs Fulham report
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after Everton come from behind to beat Fulham 2-1. Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Everton win on the road against Fulham on Premier League matchday 25

  • Bernd Leno scored an own goal in the 2nd half to stage a fantastic turnaround

  • The Toffees are now unbeaten in their last 5 games

Bernd Leno's own goal saw Everton complete an impressive second-half turnaround to beat Fulham 2-1, extending their unbeaten run to five Premier League games.

Jake O'Brien went close to giving the away side the lead with a header that struck the post inside the first 10 minutes at Craven Cottage, but that would be the closest Everton would come in a first half dominated by Fulham.

Vitaliy Mykolenko's 18th-minute own goal put Marco Silva's team ahead, as the Ukrainian deflected into his own net after Jordan Pickford made a save to deny Raul Jimenez, and Everton were fortunate to go into half-time only 1-0 down.

Samuel Chukwueze was thwarted by Pickford before Jimenez dragged wide from a great position after a defensive mix-up, with Fulham twice hitting the crossbar either side of the Mexican's chance.

Yet Everton made those reprieves count with a much-improved second-half display, and their reward came in the 75th minute, when Mykolenko teed up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to beat Leno from close range.

The comeback was capped off eight minutes later. Dewsbury-Hall swung in a delicious corner, and under pressure from O'Brien, Leno could only punch the ball into his own net, consigning Fulham to a first home defeat in two months.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Everton's Back-To-Back Craven Cottage Comebacks

A feature of Everton's return to top-half contenders under David Moyes has been their ability to grind out results, especially on the road. They have now gone five straight away games without defeat, which is their best such streak on the road since a run of nine between November 2020 and March 2021.

This marks only the second comeback win for Everton away from home across the last three seasons in the Premier League, and both of those have come at Fulham, with the Toffees winning the corresponding fixture last season 3-1.

Fulham will rue not taking their chances. They had 10 shots in the first half, worth 1.82 expected goals in total, while Everton generated only 0.74 xG in the opening period.

Yet by full-time, Fulham had registered 1.98 xG, with Everton's increasing to 1.68.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  2. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Scalps Hat-Trick Against Scotland - Watch Video

  4. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: American Bowlers Stun Packed Wankhede Crowd - A Look At Indian Meltdown In Mumbai

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Former Captain Rohit Sharma Meets Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of India's Opener Against USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  2. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  3. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  4. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  5. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Stalin: Centre Gave Tamil Nadu Zero In Budget, Give NDA Zero Votes

  2. Hindi Boards Under PRASAD Scheme At  Hazratbal Shrine Seen As 'Cultural Aggression' 

  3. Delhi Jal Board Probe Finds Safety Lapses In Janakpuri Pit Death; Rider Was Going Against Traffic

  4. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  5. Day In Pics: February 07, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  2. Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

  3. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

  4. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  5. Suicide Blast at Shia Mosque in Islamabad Kills 31

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets