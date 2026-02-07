Fulham 1-2 Everton, English Premier League 2025-26: Bernd Leno's Own Goal Caps Second-Half Comeback For Toffees

Everton win on the road against Fulham on Premier League matchday 25
Bernd Leno scored an own goal in the 2nd half to stage a fantastic turnaround
The Toffees are now unbeaten in their last 5 games
Bernd Leno's own goal saw Everton complete an impressive second-half turnaround to beat Fulham 2-1, extending their unbeaten run to five Premier League games.
Jake O'Brien went close to giving the away side the lead with a header that struck the post inside the first 10 minutes at Craven Cottage, but that would be the closest Everton would come in a first half dominated by Fulham.
Vitaliy Mykolenko's 18th-minute own goal put Marco Silva's team ahead, as the Ukrainian deflected into his own net after Jordan Pickford made a save to deny Raul Jimenez, and Everton were fortunate to go into half-time only 1-0 down.
Samuel Chukwueze was thwarted by Pickford before Jimenez dragged wide from a great position after a defensive mix-up, with Fulham twice hitting the crossbar either side of the Mexican's chance.
Yet Everton made those reprieves count with a much-improved second-half display, and their reward came in the 75th minute, when Mykolenko teed up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to beat Leno from close range.
The comeback was capped off eight minutes later. Dewsbury-Hall swung in a delicious corner, and under pressure from O'Brien, Leno could only punch the ball into his own net, consigning Fulham to a first home defeat in two months.
Data Debrief: Everton's Back-To-Back Craven Cottage Comebacks
A feature of Everton's return to top-half contenders under David Moyes has been their ability to grind out results, especially on the road. They have now gone five straight away games without defeat, which is their best such streak on the road since a run of nine between November 2020 and March 2021.
This marks only the second comeback win for Everton away from home across the last three seasons in the Premier League, and both of those have come at Fulham, with the Toffees winning the corresponding fixture last season 3-1.
Fulham will rue not taking their chances. They had 10 shots in the first half, worth 1.82 expected goals in total, while Everton generated only 0.74 xG in the opening period.
Yet by full-time, Fulham had registered 1.98 xG, with Everton's increasing to 1.68.