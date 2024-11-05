Football

Fulham 2-1 Brentford: Harry Wilson's Late Brace Seals Comeback Win For The Cottagers Against The Bees

Wilson was the hero from Fulham's bench on Monday, as Marco Silva's team – who were on the wrong end of a late comeback against Everton last time out in the Premier League – salvaged a victory from the jaws of defeat

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Harry-Wilson
Fulham's match-winner Harry Wilson
info_icon

Harry Wilson scored twice in stoppage time as Fulham came back to beat Brentford 2-1 in an enthralling West London derby. (More Football News)

Wilson was the hero from Fulham's bench on Monday, as Marco Silva's team – who were on the wrong end of a late comeback against Everton last time out in the Premier League – salvaged a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Fulham will feel it was a win they earned from a match they dominated from the off, with the Bees having taken the lead against the run of play through Vitaly Janelt's stunning 24th-minute strike.

But the Fulham pressure finally told when Wilson rose high to flick in his first in the 92nd minute, and – after Bernd Leno made a superb stop to thwart Brentford at the other end – the former Liverpool midfielder nodded in again to send Craven Cottage into raptures.

Fulham's win takes them up into ninth, while Brentford drop to 12th after suffering a fifth league loss of the season.

Arsenal's Declan Rice looks dejected following their defeat at Newcastle United - null
Premier League Matchday 10: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?

BY Stats Perform

Data Debrief: Super-sub Wilson to the rescue

Fulham will feel they deserved to come away from that match with three points, having had 26 shots, 12 of which were on target, in an incredibly dominant display.

They also had 46 touches in the opposition box compared to Brentford's nine, but they could not make those count, at least until Wilson's late intervention as he finally broke through Brentford's stubborn defence. 

The Welshman scored with both of his shots on target, having three attempts overall, with his goals coming from a combined 0.19 expected goals.

The Bees looked sure to get a first away win, and first clean sheet, of the Premier League season until their late lapse in concentration, and they have now dropped 14 points from winning positions in the competition this season, more than any other team. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Tries Out AI Tool That Filters Social Media Abuse In Women's Cricket: Report
  2. Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 45
  3. Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Match Called Off Due To Rain
  4. Assam Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  5. Haryana Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Lille Vs Juventus, UCL: Bianconeri Must Play At Their Limits, Warns Thiago Motta
  2. Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen, UCL: Alonso Calls The Reds As 'One Of Europe's Best' Ahead Of Anfield Return
  3. Fulham 2-1 Brentford: Silva Grateful Cottagers' Dominance Was Rewarded With Late Win
  4. Sporting CP Vs Man City: Pep Guardiola Expecting Challenging Season For His Injury-Hit Side
  5. AFC Champions League Elite: Al-Hilal Forward Neymar Goes Off Injured, Faces Minimum One-Month Absence
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  2. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  3. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  5. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  2. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  3. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  4. Canada Temple Attack: PM Modi Condemns Attack; India Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
World News
  1. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  4. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  5. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs