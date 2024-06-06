Football

France 3-0 Luxembourg: Kylian Mbappe Hailed As 'Fantastic Leader' After Dominant Show

France manager Didier Deschamps lauded the leadership qualities of star striker Kylian Mbappe, who celebrated confirmation of his switch to Real Madrid with a goal and two assists at Stade Saint-Symphorien in Metz

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his second-half goal against Luxembourg with a tribute.
Kylian Mbappe put the furore over his move to Real Madrid to one side as France's "fantastic leader" dominated in Wednesday's 3-0 friendly victory over Luxembourg. (More Football News)

Didier Deschamps lauded the leadership qualities of star striker Mbappe, who celebrated confirmation of his switch to the Spanish capital with a goal and two assists at Stade Saint-Symphorien in Metz.

Mbappe dazzled down the left flank to find space and tee up Randal Kolo Muani's first-half opener before paving the way for Jonathan Clauss' finish after the break.

The France forward was not done there, however, rounding off a fine individual performance with a late goal after an assist from former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Bradley Barcola.

French soccer player Kylian Mbappe, right, listening to head coach Didier Deschamps at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. - (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)
Kylian Mbappe Brings Back The 'Galacticos' Tradition In Real Madrid With His Arrival

BY Associated Press

Just 12 days before Les Bleus' Euro 2024 opener against Austria, France head coach Deschamps was delighted with Mbappe's resounding international return.

Deschamps told French channel TF1: "He's a fantastic leader. His head and body weren't used to playing so little. He lacked a bit of juice.

"But he got it in his head that he was going to do everything to make up for his PSG frustration. It was a good example during the week."

France have a final warm-up friendly to come against Canada on Sunday before heading to the Euros, with Netherlands and Poland also in their challenging group.

Deschamps says this dominance over Luxembourg was a positive sign, though there remains room for improvement.

"It's a good rehearsal for the work we've done," he added.

"We're not going to get excited but there are some interesting things. I'm going to correct some positioning.

"But in the offensive animation, we had a lot of variety."

Olivier Giroud also became France's oldest player in history in the victory, coming on as a second-half substitute aged 37 years and 249 days.

