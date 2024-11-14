Football

France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

France are set to host Israel for the UEFA Nations League match in Paris on Friday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the FRA Vs ISR football match

France will aim to strengthen their bid to top Group 2 of League A in the UEFA Nations League when they welcome Israel to the Stade de France in Paris on Friday night. (More Football News)

Les Bleus secured a convincing 4-1 victory in their previous encounter in Budapest last month, with goals from Eduardo Camavinga, Christopher Nkunku, Matteo Guendouzi, and Bradley Barcola sealing the win.

After an initial setback of a 3-1 home defeat to Italy in their opening group match—France have bounced back impressively, collecting nine points from their subsequent three games.

Currently ranked second in the world by FIFA, the 2021 Nations League champions sit second in Group 2, just one point behind Italy. The showdown in Milan on Sunday could be crucial in determining the group winner.

France can secure a place in the Nations League quarter-finals with a draw against Israel, provided Belgium do not upset Italy in their match. However, if Belgium win and France fail to secure three points against Israel, Les Bleus will face the risk of being drawn into the relegation playoffs.

France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 - Live Streaming Details

When is the France vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The France vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, 15 November at 1:15 am IST.

Where is the France vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The France vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Stade de France in Paris.

Where to watch the live telecast of the France vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

There will be no live telecast of the France vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match on Indian TV channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the France vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the France vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.

