France Vs Iceland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview And When, Where To Watch

France host Iceland at Parc des Princes on 9 September in UEFA Group D
Both teams won their openers; Iceland lead on goal difference, France beat Ukraine 2-0
France dominate head-to-head 15-0 with five draws; Giroud scored last meeting’s winner
France welcome Iceland to Paris' sprawling Parc des Princes for their second UEFA Group D fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday (September 9). Watch the France vs Iceland football match live tonight.
Both teams began their group campaigns with convincing wins and enter this match level on three points, but Iceland lead the four-team table on goal difference, spurred by their 5-0 humbling of Azerbaijan, with four different goal scorers on the sheet.
Meanwhile, France defeated Ukraine 2-0 away, with goals from Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe, and will look to consolidate their position at home.
France finished third in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 and were runners-up at the FIFA World Cup 2022, losing to Argentina on penalties. Le Blues have won the World Cup twice, in 1998 and 2018, and reached the final on two other occasions.
Iceland, on the contrary, have failed to qualify for the World Cup 2022 and have only appeared once in the tournament, in 2018, a group stage experience which included a creditable draw with Argentina.
France Vs Iceland Football Head-To-Head Record
Tonight's match marks the 20th meeting, and France lead Iceland 15-0 in the head-to-head record with five draws. The two teams met for the first time in 1957, in a FIFA World Cup Europe Group 2 fixture at Nantes, with he hosts scoring eight unanswered goals.
And in the most recent meeting in October 2019, during the UEFA European Championship qualifiers, Olivier Giroud scored from the spot to seal a 1-0 win at Reykjavik.
France Vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When to watch France vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The France vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be played on Wednesday, 10 September at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch France vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.