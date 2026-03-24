France Vs Brazil LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Brazil take on France in an international friendly on Friday, March 27 (IST)
This is the first meeting between the two sides since 2015
Mbappe returns to the FRA squad after battling injury
Brazil will lock horns against France in a heavyweight match albeit an international friendly at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusettes, United States on Friday, March 27 2026 (IST). This will be the first meeting between the giants of world football since their 2015 encounter where Brazil won 3-1.
Brazil finished fifth in the FIFA CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, 10 points behind their rivals, Argentina. Carlo Ancelotti's side have won just once of their last four games. Selecao are expected to qualify as winners in Group C where they will face Morocco, Haiti and Egypt.
As for France, they are drawn in Group I alongside Senegal and Norway. The three teams will be joined by one more via play-offs. Didier Deschamps will want to go out with a bang with Zinedine Zidane reportedly in the fray to takeover.
France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026: Predicted XIs
Brazil: Ederson, Wesley, Gleison Bremer, Marquinhos, Danilo, Andrey Santos, Casemiro, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior, Joao Pedro.
France: Mike Maignan, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne, Aurelien Tchouameni, N’golo Kante, Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe.
France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026: Squads
Brazil
Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahce)
Defenders: Kaiki (Cruzeiro), Danilo (Flamengo), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Wesley (Roma)
Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)
Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), João Pedro (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid).
France:
Goalkeepers: Brice Samba (Rennes), Lucas Chevalier (Paris Saint-Germain), Mike Maignan (AC Milan)
Defenders: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Malo Guston (Chelsea) Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Pierre Kalulu (Juventus), Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal)
Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), N'Golo Kanté (Fenerbahçe), Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)
Forwards: Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain), Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Maghnes Akilouche (AS Monaco), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Randal Kolo Muani (Tottenham), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)
France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026: H2H
Matches Played: 15
Brazil wins: 6
Draws: 3
France wins: 6
France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026 match be played?
The France Vs Brazil, international friendly 2026 match will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, United States on Friday, March 27 (IST) at 1:30am IST.
Where to watch France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026 match on TV and online in India?
As of now, there's no update on the TV broadcast and live streaming partner. Watch this space for more.