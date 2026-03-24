France Vs Brazil LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

France Vs Brazil: Check live streaming details, preview, head-to-head and other information about France Vs Brazil, international friendly match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Brazil vs France
Brazil's Vinicius Junior with head coach Carlo Ancelotti Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Brazil take on France in an international friendly on Friday, March 27 (IST)

  • This is the first meeting between the two sides since 2015

  • Mbappe returns to the FRA squad after battling injury

Brazil will lock horns against France in a heavyweight match albeit an international friendly at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusettes, United States on Friday, March 27 2026 (IST). This will be the first meeting between the giants of world football since their 2015 encounter where Brazil won 3-1.

Brazil finished fifth in the FIFA CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, 10 points behind their rivals, Argentina. Carlo Ancelotti's side have won just once of their last four games. Selecao are expected to qualify as winners in Group C where they will face Morocco, Haiti and Egypt.

As for France, they are drawn in Group I alongside Senegal and Norway. The three teams will be joined by one more via play-offs. Didier Deschamps will want to go out with a bang with Zinedine Zidane reportedly in the fray to takeover.

France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026: Predicted XIs

Brazil: Ederson, Wesley, Gleison Bremer, Marquinhos, Danilo, Andrey Santos, Casemiro, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior, Joao Pedro.

France: Mike Maignan, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne, Aurelien Tchouameni, N’golo Kante, Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe.

France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026: Squads

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Hugo ⁠Souza (Corinthians), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahce)

Related Content
Bhutan U20 captain Rinzin Dorji and head coach Sonam Dhendup with the SAFF U20 Championship trophy. - | Photo: Instagram/saff_football
SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Guide: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Vinicius Jr celebrating a goal with Real Madrid teammates against Man City in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 round of 16. - realmadrid/X
Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, La Liga: Head-To-Head, Predicted XIs, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, left, and Ollie Watkins celebrate after a goal during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Preview: Prediction, Fixtures, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti - null
Brazil Boss Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Plans To Renew Contract Until 2030 World Cup
Related Content

Defenders: Kaiki (Cruzeiro), Danilo (Flamengo), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Wesley (Roma)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), João Pedro (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid).

France:

Goalkeepers: Brice Samba (Rennes), Lucas Chevalier (Paris Saint-Germain), Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Malo Guston (Chelsea) Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Pierre Kalulu (Juventus), Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal)

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), N'Golo Kanté (Fenerbahçe), Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain), Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Maghnes Akilouche (AS Monaco), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Randal Kolo Muani (Tottenham), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026: H2H

  • Matches Played: 15

  • Brazil wins: 6

  • Draws: 3

  • France wins: 6

France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026 match be played?

A

The France Vs Brazil, international friendly 2026 match will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, United States on Friday, March 27 (IST) at 1:30am IST.

Q

Where to watch France Vs Brazil, International Friendly 2026 match on TV and online in India?

A

As of now, there's no update on the TV broadcast and live streaming partner. Watch this space for more.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Sold To Birla, Times-Led Consortium For Record 1.78 Billion US Dollars - Report

  2. Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

  3. IPL 2026: Ben Duckett Withdraws From Delhi Capitals, Ban Risk Looms

  4. Rajasthan Royals Sold For 1.63 Billion US Dollars: Here's How Harsha Bhogle, Sourav Ganguly Reacted

  5. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  3. Day In Pics: March 22, 2026

  4. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

  5. Several core issues remain unanswered: Tharoor on Centre's response in LS on Gyan Bharatam query

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  2. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  3. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

  4. US-Israel-Iran: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links