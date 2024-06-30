Football

FRA Vs BEL, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: France Vs Belgium Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News

France and Belgium meet in the pre-quarterfinals at the European Championship on Monday. The neighbours are the top two European nations in the FIFA rankings — France is at No. 2 and Belgium at No. 3 — but they haven't been playing like it so far

France and Belgium meet in the pre-quarterfinals at the European Championship on Monday. The neighbours are the top two European nations in the FIFA rankings — France is at No. 2 and Belgium at No. 3 — but they haven't been playing like it so far. (More Football News)

Kick-off is at 6 pm local (1600 GMT, 9.30 pm) in Duesseldorf. Here's what to know about the match:

Match facts

The drama surrounding Kylian Mbappé's broken nose has died down somewhat, though he will still need to wear a protective mask for the match. The France captain's only goal in his two appearances so far came from the penalty spot against Poland so the striker has some work to do to reach the tournament-high eight goals he got at the last World Cup in Qatar.

There has been some criticism in France of the team's style of play, in particular its lack of efficiency upfront. France coach Didier Deschamps doesn't appear too concerned at this stage, even telling disgruntled armchair critics: “If they don't like it, they can change the channel."

Disenchantment with Belgium's performances went up a notch after the 0-0 draw against Ukraine that closed the group stage and left the team in second place, behind Romania, and on a collision course with France.

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne was leading the players toward the fans gathered behind one of the goals after the match, only to turn away when hearing the loud jeers coming from that end. De Bruyne threw his hands in the air, clearly unhappy with what he was hearing.

The Belgians have been eliminated in the quarterfinals at the past two Euros but will need to improve to even get to that stage this time. They'll hope for more luck for striker Romelu Lukaku, who has had three goals ruled out by video review and has yet to score.

Belgium's soccer federation apologized Saturday for a video that appeared on one of its social media channels. A Belgian comedian was on the video and asked who would “kick Mbappé's shin” during the match, to which Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana replied: “Amadou Onana.” The video has been deleted.

France and Belgium met in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League, with the French winning each time.'

The winner will play Portugal or Slovenia in the quarterfinals.

Team news

Antoine Griezmann is expected to return to France's team after being rested against Poland. He could come into midfield to add some creativity, with Aurélien Tchouaméni or Adrien Rabiot potentially dropping out. Mbappé started up front against Poland but may begin on the left wing against Belgium.

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco doesn't seem sure who to play on the right wing, with Leandro Trossard starting twice, Dodi Lukébakio once and Yannick Carrasco also operating there. If Mbappé is at centre forward, his pace could trouble Belgium's 37-year-old centre back, Jan Vertonghen.

By the numbers

Mbappé's goal against Poland was his first at a European Championship. He has played six games at the tournament.

France lost in the round of 16 at the last Euros in 2021, in a penalty shootout with Switzerland. Mbappé was the only France player to fail to score in the shootout.

Belgium has won only one of its last six meetings with France, a 4-3 victory in Paris in 2015.

De Bruyne turned 33 on Friday.

What they're saying

“Once the group stage is over, it's in the past, just as it is for us. Mentally, they'll be different. They're still a side who can surprise you at any moment.” — France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on Belgium.

“I can understand they are frustrated with the performance but it's not like we played three bad games, and we are qualified. So yeah, it's a bit frustrating for us." — Belgium right back Timothy Castagne on the team's fans.

