Monaco 0-0 Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Tactical Deadlock at the Stade Louis II
Monaco and Juventus played out a strategic, goalless stalemate at the Stade Louis II that ultimately suited both clubs. In a match dominated by tactical discipline, clear-cut chances were at a premium. Denis Zakaria was the standout for Monaco, anchoring a defense that neutralized Dusan Vlahovic. While Juventus pushed late for a goal to sneak into the top eight, Monaco’s structure remained unbreakable. Both teams now progress to the knockout playoffs, with Monaco celebrating their survival in the competition after a difficult league phase campaign.
