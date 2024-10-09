Football

Ex-LFC Manager Klopp Dons New Role, Appointed Head Of Global Soccer At Red Bull

Klopp, one of the most sought-after figures in world football, concluded his memorable nine-year tenure as Liverpool's manager after the 2023-24 season

Jurgen-Klopp-Liverpool-Red-Bull-Photo
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Lea Wohlfahrt / Red Bull Content Pool
info_icon

Jurgen Klopp, the 57-year-old German will assume the role of Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull starting January 1, 2025. In this position, he will oversee the company's international network of football clubs. (More Football News)

Under his leadership, Liverpool secured all major football honors, including the Champions League (2018-19), Premier League (2019-20), FA Cup (2021-22), two EFL Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

They also finished as runners-up twice in the Champions League and once in the Europa League.

In his strategic role, Jurgen Klopp will not be involved in the clubs' day-to-day operations but will focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy.

He will also leverage his extensive network to aid in scouting top talent and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

Jürgen Klopp, Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull said on donning the role.

“After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not. By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

"Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

Klopp will be formally announced as the Global Head of Soccer at a press conference in mid-January 2025, following his assumption of the role on January 1.

The specific date and time of the event will be provided in advance. We kindly ask that you refrain from making further inquiries or interview requests until that time.

