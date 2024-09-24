Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark

Trent Alexander-Arnold has seemingly taken a swipe at former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after labelling his short stint under Arne Slot as "refreshing". (More Football News)
Alexander-Arnold burst onto the scene at Anfield in 2016, and it was under Klopp's guidance that the England international made his name in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old won seven major honours under the German head coach, with only Roberto Firmino (355), Mohamed Salah (349) and James Milner (323) making more appearances than Alexander-Arnold (310) under Klopp in all competitions.
But following Klopp's departure at the end of last season, his successor Slot has adapted well to life on Merseyside, winning five of his first six games in all competitions.
The latest came last weekend in a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth, with Alexander-Arnold reaching 100 goal involvements (19 goals and 81 assists) for the Reds with his assist for Luis Diaz's second of the game.
However, Alexander-Arnold has spoken highly of his time under Slot, while also outlining the pair's discussions about improving this season, especially the defensive side of his game.
That has already seemingly transpired, with only Alexis Mac Allister (12) and Ryan Gravenberch (nine) winning more tackles than Alexander-Arnold (seven) in the Premier League this season for the Reds.
The Liverpool right-back has not neglected his attacking responsibilities, though, creating a team-high 13 chances along with the most successful crosses (eight) this term.
But Alexander-Arnold feels as though he is already benefitting from his time under Slot, despite the Dutchman only being in the infancy of his tenure.
"I said to him [Slot] that I would like to be the defender that no one wants to come up against in Europe. We agreed that he will be harsh on me," Alexander-Arnold said.
If any time an attacker gets by me and gets past me, he will call it out in meetings, and individual meetings, and say this cannot happen.
"We go through every game together and he highlights where he wants me to improve.
"Even after the Milan game, we had about 20 clips going through what I could have done better and the good parts as well."
He added: "It is really refreshing to have a manager who will help and guide and teach me how to be better as a player.
"I am someone who wants to learn, someone who wants to be the best and someone who strives to be the best ever."